The Cinematic Orchestra Set First North American Tour in Over a Decade

British electronic jazz group the Cinematic Orchestra have announced a rare tour of North America, their first trek on this side of the Atlantic in over a decade.

The 23-date jaunt opens October 27th in Houston, Texas and wraps a month later at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall on November 24th.

The Cinematic Orchestra, who perform live alongside a seven-piece ensemble, are touring in support of their recent album To Believe, the duo’s first LP since 2007’s Ma Fleur.

Cinematic Orchestra Tour Dates

October 27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

October 29 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

October 30 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / Inn

October 31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

November 1 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

November 2- Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 7 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

November 8 – Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm

November 9 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

November 10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

November 11 – Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial

November 12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

November 14 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

November 15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

November 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

November 18 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

November 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

November 20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

November 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall