The Chicks Schedule Long-Awaited Live Return With Summer 2022 North American Tour

The trio formerly known as the Dixie Chicks are heading back out on the road this summer for the first time as the Chicks. The country band has scheduled a tour spanning 27 cities in North America in support of their 2020 album Gaslighter, the band’s first in 14 years. Jenny Lewis and Patty Griffin will join for select tour dates.
The Chicks Tour will begin on June 14 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri, and make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Los Angeles, and more. The trek will conclude at the Gorge in George, Washington on Aug. 13. Ticket sales begin on Friday, March 4 via Ticketmaster.
Two years before Gaslighter, the Chicks shared the live album DCX MMXVI Live from their expansive 2018 tour. But it was their 2016 reunion on the road that inspired them to get back in the studio to create the follow-up to 2006’s Taking the Long Way.
“It was putting our toes in the water, seeing who was still out there in fandom,” Emily Strayer told NPR in 2020. “Our demographic was still the same, but had changed as well, so we had mothers bringing daughters, we had all walks of life; it was just really, really a fun tour. I think after that, we’re like, ‘OK, let’s do another album.’”
The Chicks Tour Dates
June 14 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
June 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 30 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 5 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
July 8 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
July 9 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
July 29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
July 30 – Mountain View, CA @Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 13 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre