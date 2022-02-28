The Chicks Schedule Long-Awaited Live Return With Summer 2022 North American Tour

The trio formerly known as the Dixie Chicks are heading back out on the road this summer for the first time as the Chicks. The country band has scheduled a tour spanning 27 cities in North America in support of their 2020 album Gaslighter, the band’s first in 14 years. Jenny Lewis and Patty Griffin will join for select tour dates.

The Chicks Tour will begin on June 14 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri, and make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Los Angeles, and more. The trek will conclude at the Gorge in George, Washington on Aug. 13. Ticket sales begin on Friday, March 4 via Ticketmaster.

Two years before Gaslighter, the Chicks shared the live album DCX MMXVI Live from their expansive 2018 tour. But it was their 2016 reunion on the road that inspired them to get back in the studio to create the follow-up to 2006’s Taking the Long Way.

“It was putting our toes in the water, seeing who was still out there in fandom,” Emily Strayer told NPR in 2020. “Our demographic was still the same, but had changed as well, so we had mothers bringing daughters, we had all walks of life; it was just really, really a fun tour. I think after that, we’re like, ‘OK, let’s do another album.’”

The Chicks Tour Dates

June 14 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 30 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 5 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 8 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

July 9 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 30 – Mountain View, CA @Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 13 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre