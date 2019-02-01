The Chemical Brothers Detail New LP ‘No Geography’

The Chemical Brothers have detailed their new album No Geography and shared the LP’s latest single “Got to Keep On.” The album arrives April 12th via Astralwerks.

In contrast to 2015’s all-star Born in the Echoes – which boasted guests like Beck, St. Vincent and Q-Tip – No Geography only features Norwegian singer Aurora and Japanese rapper Nene as the Chemical Brothers returned to their roots, as evidenced by the ecstatic throwback “Got to Keep On.”

“At some point during the recording of No Geography, Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons pushed the reset button,” Astralwerks said of the LP.

“It began with the construction of a studio within a studio – a tiny makeshift room that housed the kind of kit they had previously used to record the bulk of their first two albums; equipment that had sat gathering (freestyle) dust in Tom’s attic for the last 20 years. That experimental space offered a freedom, inspiring them to create music and tell their own story in a way they hadn’t done for years.”

The Chemical Brothers previously shared “Free Yourself” and “MAH” from No Geography, which is available to preorder now through Astralwerks; the label is also offering a limited edition 12″ single of “Free Yourself” and “MAH.”

No Geography Track List

1 “Eve of Destruction”

2 “Bango”

3 “No Geography”

4 “Got to Keep On”

5 “Gravity Drops”

6 “The Universe Sent Me”

7 “We’ve Got to Try”

8 “Free Yourself”

9 “MAH”

10 “Catch Me I’m Falling”