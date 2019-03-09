Watch Chemical Brothers’ Intense New Video ‘We’ve Got To Try’

The Chemical Brothers have shared the latest single from their forthcoming album No Geography, “We’ve Got To Try,” along with an accompanying music video that dropped Friday.

The electronic duo’s pulsating new song is intensified by its video directed by Ninian Doff, who crafted the group’s 2015 clip for “Sometimes I Feel So Deserted.” The visual chronicles the “rags-to-riches” tale of an abandoned dog named “Girl” who after leaving the streets of London, embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

The Chemical Brothers also released a remix of the track titled “WGTT15000BPM F1 NEEEUM Mix” to celebrate the beginning of the 2019 F1 season. According to a press release, to make the remix, the track was “broken down, re-engineered and accelerated to 15,000 beats per minute (BPM) to reflect the 15,000 beats per minute (BPM) that today’s hyper-complex F1 cars are capable of reaching.”

“We’ve Got Try” is the latest single from The Chemical Brothers’ ninth studio album No Geography, which will be released April 12th. The band previously released singles “Got To Keep On,” “MAH,” and “Free Yourself.”