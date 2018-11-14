The Chemical Brothers: See Dancing Robots in New ‘Free Yourself’ Video

Factory robots revolt against their programming and hit the dance floor in the Chemical Brothers’ vivid “Free Yourself” video. Directors Dom&Nic follow a security guard driving to his mundane job at AI staffing company Robo Force, where protestors line the streets with signs like “JOBS, NOT BOTS.” After he slips away to work, the AI creations slip out of their wooden crates and flail wildly to the electronic group’s pulsating dance cut. The visual concludes with the grooving robots, by now filling the entire warehouse, encircling the bewildered protagonist.

“The Chemical Brothers’ music allows people to get out of their box at a gig or listening to the record – it’s a moment of frenzied abandonment to the music. We wanted to capture that feeling in the idea of an oppressed robot workforce suddenly abandoning themselves to music and fun,” Dom&Nic said in a statement. “It’s robots having fun, robots being silly and robots raving!”

“It’s a black comedy and an observation or conversation about the possible future relationship between robots, artificial intelligence and humans,” they continued. “Maybe we don’t have anything to be scared of, why do we think the worst about AI and humanity?”

The Chemical Brothers released “Free Yourself,” their first new original song since 2016, in late September. The British duo previously debuted the synth-fueled cut onstage during summer festival shows.

“Free Yourself” follows their June-issued cover of Tim Buckley’s “I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain” (featuring Beth Orton), 2016 single “C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l” and 2015 album Born In the Echoes.