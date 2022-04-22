 The Chainsmokers Seize the Day in New Single 'Riptide' - Rolling Stone
The Chainsmokers Seize the Day in New Single ‘Riptide’

Duo’s new album, So Far So Good, arrives May 13

The Chainsmokers have dropped a new single, “Riptide,” off the group’s upcoming LP, So Far So Good. The emotive track is a reflection on the need to embrace time spent with a significant other. “But if I only get one life, this is what I wanna do,” the duo sings. “And if I only get one life, I wanna live it with you.”

“Riptide” is the third single to emerge from So Far So Good, out May 13 via Disruptor/Columbia Records. It follows “High” and “iPad,” released earlier this year. The duo’s last LP, World War Joy, dropped in December 2019.

The Chainsmokers also revealed the track list for So Far So Good, along with a trailer for the album created by Spencer Miller. The trailer teases several of the forthcoming songs and sees the pair reflecting on their musical journey. Pre-order the album here.

So Far So Good Track List:

1. Riptide
2. High
3. iPad
4. Maradona
5. Solo Mission
6. Something Different
7. I Love U
8. If You’re Serious
9. Channel 1
10. Testing
11. In Too Deep
12. I Hope You Change Your Mind
13. Cyanide

In This Article: song announcement, The Chainsmokers

