The Chainsmokers Seek New Heights in ‘High’ Music Video

“High” marks the first single off the duo’s upcoming fourth LP

The Chainsmokers have released a new single, “High.” The track’s music video, directed by Kid. Studio, find band member Drew Taggart chasing a love interest at great heights: on an airplane, the top of a skyscraper, and falling through the air.

“High” was co-written and co-produced by Alex Pall and Taggart, and marks the first track off the Chainsmokers’ as-yet-untitled fourth album. A release date has not been announced.

“The song perfectly captures the spirit of today’s relationships, the lengths we will go for someone we love, and the lies we tell ourselves to continue on unhappily,” the band explained in a statement. “However, underlying these dark and often contentious lyrics is a production that feels celebratory because we all know at the end of the day, we never listen to advice, we do what feels best for ourselves and keep telling ourselves it will be different this time.”

The Chainsmokers will perform “High” live for the first time ever during the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game Halftime Show this Sunday.

The duo’s last LP, World War Joy, dropped in December 2019.

