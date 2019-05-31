Bebe Rexha Murders the Chainsmokers in ‘Call You Mine’ Video

The Chainsmokers’ video for “Call You Mine” featuring Bebe Rexha employs an old music video trick that goes back to Spike Jonze and beyond. The story is told in reverse, showing Rexha driving backwards through the streets of L.A. with the bodies of the DJ duo in the backseat and a cop car in pursuit. How did they get there? Why did Rexha presumably kill the Chainsmokers? The video slowly unveils the story in reverse as the song moves forward.

The Chainsmokers recently performed “Who Do You Love” with 5 Seconds of Summer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They also headlined this year’s Ultra Music Festival in Miami, along with Marshmello, Deadmau5 and other fellow EDM artists.

Bebe Rexha recently performed her single “Last Hurrah” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She also was one of the featured guest performers at Spotify’s Best New Artist Grammy Party this year.