Oprah Winfrey, Questlove, Common Join ‘Call to Unite’ 24-Hour Livestream

Online event also featuring Alanis Morissette, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner will raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, imageSPACE/Shutterstock, David Fisher/Shutterstock

Over 200 celebrities, entertainers, artists and leaders will appear on The Call to Unite, a 24-hour livestream event to take place from Friday, May 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET to Saturday, May 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Organized by Tim Shriver, the longtime chairman and CEO of the Special Olympics, the livestream event features a lineup that includes Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, former President George W. Bush, Deepak Chopra, Questlove, Common, Jennifer Garner, Yo-Yo Ma, Maria Shriver, Martin Luther King III, Alanis Morissette, Quincy Jones, LeAnn Rimes, Marie Kondo, Marianne Williamson, Jewel, Charlamagne Tha God and more.

The Call to Unite will stand in solidarity with those experiencing pain, fear, loneliness, and grief — and offer hope and support as we build a new future together,” organizers stated in a press release. “Throughout the event, global leaders will join citizens of the world in sharing practices, lessons, songs, performances, reflections, and more to help us turn the pain of this moment into possibility for tomorrow.”

Viewers will be encouraged to donate relief funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic through the event’s service partners, GiveDirectly and Points of Light. The Call to Unite will be livestreamed at unite.us as well as on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn, and SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Spotify will provide segments from the event on demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward.

