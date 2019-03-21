×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next How to Blow $700 Billion Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Breeders’ Josephine Wiggs Previews First Solo LP ‘We Fall’ With New Song

The forthcoming album’s first single is “Time Does Not Bring Relief”

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Josephine Wiggs of The Breeders performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend, in Austin, Texas2018 City Limits Music Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2, Austin, USA - 13 Oct 2018

The Breeders' Josephine Wiggs has announced her debut solo LP, 'We Fall,' and unveiled new song, "Time Does Not Bring Relief."

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Josephine Wiggs, the original bassist for the Breeders who performed on the group’s 1993 breakout album Last Splash, has announced her debut solo album. We Fall will be released on May 17th via The Sound of Sinners. She announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday, where she also shared the LP’s first single, “Time Does Not Bring Relief,” with an accompanying video.

The new clip features imagery of bare trees seen from below and shot skyward and flashes by a thicket of branches as a forlorn, moody piano melody unfurls into a building, sweeping arrangement, which swells and recedes. The meditative footage depicts a variety of scenery, including trees, colorful bubbles, dying insects and soaring birds, among other images.

The album’s 10 tracks were written, recorded and mixed by Wiggs. Longtime friend and collaborator Jon Mattock (Spacemen 3, Spiritualized) contributed drums and electronics to the set. We Fall, which follows her work on the Breeders’ 2018 album All Nerve, is available for pre-order.

We Fall Track List
1. “37 Words”
2. “Slipping Through the Cracks”
3. “We Fall”
4.”In a Yellow Wood”
5. “Loveliest of Trees”
6. “Turn to Moss”
7. “The Weeping of the Rain”
8. “Time Does Not Bring Relief”
9. “The Soft Stars That Shine”
10. “Afterwards”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad