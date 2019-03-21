The Breeders’ Josephine Wiggs Previews First Solo LP ‘We Fall’ With New Song

Josephine Wiggs, the original bassist for the Breeders who performed on the group’s 1993 breakout album Last Splash, has announced her debut solo album. We Fall will be released on May 17th via The Sound of Sinners. She announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday, where she also shared the LP’s first single, “Time Does Not Bring Relief,” with an accompanying video.

The new clip features imagery of bare trees seen from below and shot skyward and flashes by a thicket of branches as a forlorn, moody piano melody unfurls into a building, sweeping arrangement, which swells and recedes. The meditative footage depicts a variety of scenery, including trees, colorful bubbles, dying insects and soaring birds, among other images.

The album’s 10 tracks were written, recorded and mixed by Wiggs. Longtime friend and collaborator Jon Mattock (Spacemen 3, Spiritualized) contributed drums and electronics to the set. We Fall, which follows her work on the Breeders’ 2018 album All Nerve, is available for pre-order.

We Fall Track List

1. “37 Words”

2. “Slipping Through the Cracks”

3. “We Fall”

4.”In a Yellow Wood”

5. “Loveliest of Trees”

6. “Turn to Moss”

7. “The Weeping of the Rain”

8. “Time Does Not Bring Relief”

9. “The Soft Stars That Shine”

10. “Afterwards”