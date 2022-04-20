The Breakdown: Kosha Dillz on ‘They Felt Us’

Rolling Stone caught up with Rami Matan Even-Esh, also known as Kosha Dillz, for the latest episode of The Breakdown. From his camper at Coachella, the Brooklyn artist discussed the release of his new song, “They Felt Us” and the pilot-themed music video. Widely known for his viral freestyle video with Fat Joe at Madison Square Garden, Dillz reminisced on his street performing days and the value of working those stories into his music.