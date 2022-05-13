The Black Keys Perform ‘Wild Child,’ ‘It Ain’t Over’ on ‘Kimmel’

The Black Keys appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase two of their recent singles, “Wild Child” and “It Ain’t Over.” The rock band offered a raucous, garage rock-infused take on the tracks — both of which appear their latest LP, Dropout Boogie.

Dropout Boogie, out now on Nonesuch Records, marks the blues rock duo’s eleventh studio album. It arrives one day before the twentieth anniversary of the group’s first full-length, The Big Come Up.

“Watching bands come and go, it’s fucking insane that we’re still here. It blows my mind,” guitarist and vocalist guitarist and vocalist Dan Auerbach said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “The odds were so stacked against us. I can’t imagine if this was a five-person band. That would have been insanity. We’re so lucky it’s just the two of us.”

The Black Keys will embark upon an expansive tour of North America — their first in three years — in support of Dropout Boogie, alongside Band of Horses, who will open for the group on all dates. Additional support will be provided by Ceramic Animal, Early James, and the Velveteers on select dates. The tour, which includes a stop at Memphis’ Mempho Music Festival, kicks off July 9 in Las Vegas before wrapping Oct. 18 in Dallas.