The Black Keys Return to America’s Oldest Juke Joint for New Video

The Black Keys have shared the music video for their rendition of R.L. Burnside’s “Poor Boy a Long Way From Home,” off the duo’s covers LP Delta Kream.

Like the video for their take on John Lee Hooker’s “Crawling Kingsnake” and their virtual Late Show appearance in May, the Black Keys and their band — including guitarist Kenny Brown and bassist Eric Deaton, Burnside’s former sidemen — perform the track at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Café in Bentonia, Mississippi. The Blue Front is the oldest active juke joint in the U.S.

Delta Kream, released in May, features Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney’s covers of country blues tracks from Mississippi legends like Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Mississippi Fred McDowell, and Big Joe Williams.

“This is basically folk music on a certain level, and a lot of this music is like hand-me-downs from generation to generation,” Auerbach told Rolling Stone of the album. “I’m singing lyrics that are like third-generation wrong lyrics. I’m singing a certain version that Junior recorded where maybe he messed up a line, but that’s the only one I know. So we were really just kind of flying by the seat of our pants.”

In September, the Black Keys will embark on their “World Tour,” or three U.S. cities with international names: Athens, Georgia, St. Petersburg, Florida, and Oxford, Mississippi.