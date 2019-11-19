The Black Keys Perform ‘Lo/Hi,’ ‘Go’ on ‘Kimmel’

The Black Keys performed on the big stage Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, playing two tracks from their latest album “Let’s Rock” as part of Kimmel’s Mercedes-Benz Concert Series. Guitarist/vocalist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney breezed through renditions of “Lo/Hi” and “Go” for the Kimmel audience, their first late-night appearance since the album’s release.

The band are currently on a world tour in support of “Let’s Rock”, released this past June, and are gearing up to play a string of shows on the West Coast in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Tacoma, with a final show in Vancouver on November 24th. Modest Mouse will be the tour openers on all remaining dates.

Auerbach and Carney recently broke down their tour’s set list for Rolling Stone, explaining their song choices for their first tour since 2015. On playing “Lo/Hi” live, Auerbach said, “It’s all about the groove and being able to lock in to all those guitars. It’s just fun.”