The Black Keys Plot North American ‘Let’s Rock’ Tour

The Black Keys – Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney – have announced a North American tour dubbed, “Let’s Rock.” The 31-date trek will feature openers Modest Mouse. Prior to the tour, the band will perform at Las Vegas, Nevada’s Life is Beautiful festival on September 21st.

The duo is also hitting the road with several artists with whom they’ve collaborated with previously for select dates, including Shannon & the Clams, who released 2018’s Onion on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label; *repeat repeat, whose upcoming Glazed album was produced by Carney; and Jessy Wilson, whose recent “Love and Sophistication” single was written and recorded with Carney.

The run kicks off this fall. The tour traverses through several Midwest cities in September and October, along with stops in Nashville, Tennessee, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and Toronto, ON, Canada, before hitting the East Coast and then heading south and concluding on the West Coast. This leg of the tour concludes on November 24th at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Tickets go on sale on March 22nd, with presale tickets available beginning March 19th for Citi Card members and Ticketmaster Verified Fans.

The blues-rock-oriented pair marked a return to form with their recently released single, “Lo/Hi.” The song is the Black Keys’ first new music since 2014 LP, Turn Blue.

The Black Keys’ Let’s Rock Tour Dates

September 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

September 23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center*

September 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center*

September 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*

September 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

September 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

September 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena*

October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

October 2 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*

October 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#

October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#

October 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena#

October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena#

October 9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

October 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden#

October 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem#

October 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena#

October 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center#

November 5 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center^

November 6 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center^

November 8 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

November 9 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

November 12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

November 13 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center^

November 14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena^

November 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena^

November 17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena^

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum^

November 20 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA^

November 22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

November 23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome^

November 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^

*with Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# with Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ with Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams