The Black Keys, Gorillaz to Release Exclusives for Record Store Day

Warner Records have announced several exclusive vinyl releases for part one of this year’s Record Store Day on Saturday, August 29th.

The Black Keys will be releasing a 2x black vinyl 45 RPM disc version of their ninth album, Let’s Rock, pressed on two 180 gram discs, housed in a deluxe holographic gatefold jacket and individually numbered. The vinyl edition will be limited to 7,500 copies worldwide.

Additionally, Gary Clark Jr. will release a 10-inch pearl vinyl single for the song “Pearl Cadillac,” featuring Andra Day, and Gorillaz have unveiled two vinyl editions, G-Sides and D-Sides, containing various B-sides, remixes and bonus tracks from the band. It will be the first time that G-Sides, originally released on CD, will be available on 180 gram vinyl.

Finally, k.d. lang will share a red translucent vinyl version of her 1987 major-label debut, Angel With a Lariat, as well a cover album, Drag, presented in a three-sided, double vinyl set with special etching on side four.

Record Store Day, typically celebrated annually in April, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS) and the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Record Store Day has been replaced with RSD Drops; three separate title drop dates taking place this year: August 29th, September 26th and October 24th.