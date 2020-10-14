The Bird and the Bee Ready Christmas Album ‘Put Up the Lights’

The Bird and the Bee — the collaboration between singer Inara George and producer Greg Kurstin — have announced their first-ever Christmas album Put Up the Lights. The duo also shared a pair of tracks from the seasonal LP, the original “You and I at Christmas Time” and a rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” featuring Dave Grohl.

Kurstin said of the album in a statement: “I’m so happy it’s finally here. We included some of our favorite holiday songs and wrote a couple of originals, too. One of my favorite songs we wrote is ‘You and I at Christmas Time’ which was written through email. I sent Inara the piano part and I was blown away by what she sang over it.”

The eight-song Put Up the Lights, due out October 23rd and available to preorder now, features a mix of originals and Christmas classics like “Deck the Halls” and “Sleigh Ride.”

Both George and Kurstin recorded their contributions to Put Up the Lights while quarantining in their respective homes this summer.

“I have to say, working on a holiday record during summer is always strange, no matter what the circumstance,” George added. “But working on a holiday album during the summer, and a global pandemic, worldwide civil rights protesting, historical wildfires, and the lead-up to the most important election of our lives is really, really strange. Although I have to admit, it felt like such a sweet little momentary escape singing ‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…’ all alone in my closet. It was a little respite from reality.”

George continued: “Holiday songs give us such an escape from a time of year that is supposed to be so jolly and happy, but a lot of times can be so stressful and even lonely. And even more universally, how music in general, always offers that to the listener… an escape, a moment of joy, a feeling of belonging. There’s a song out there for every occasion.”

Put Up the Lights follows the duo’s 2019 covers LP Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen.

Put Up the Lights Tracklist

1. You and I at Christmas Time

2. The Christmas Song

3. Sleigh Ride

4. Deck The Halls

5. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Dave Grohl)

6. Christmas Time Is Here

7. Merry Merry

8. Hallelujah Chorus