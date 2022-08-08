The Big Pink Confirm First Album in 10 Years, Drop New Song ‘Rage’

London outfit the Big Pink have released another new song, “Rage,” which will appear on their first album in 10 years, The Love That’s Ours, out Sept. 30 via Project Melody Music.

“Rage” is a steady, shimmering bit of immersive shoegaze balanced by some energetic jolts, like the clattering drums and the way singer/guitarist Robbie Furze sings the chorus, “So rage/Against the day/You know there is no wasted time/I know I’m not wasting mine.” ‘Rage” also arrives with a music video directed by Irmak Altiner.

The Big Pink returned earlier this year with the new single, “No Angels,” which dropped in April, followed by “Love Spins On Its Axis,” which arrived in June and featured the duo Dust in the Sunlight. All three songs will appear on The Love That’s Ours, which will be the Big Pink’s first full-length studio effort since 2012’s Future This (in 2016, the group released an EP, Empire Underground). The new album was produced by Tony Hoffer and features several guest contributors, including Jamie T, the Kills’ Jamie Hince, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner.

In a statement (shared by NME), Furze said of the long-awaited new album, “I truly thought this day would never come. I got so lost, so confused, went down so many rabbit holes, at times running completely blind, so much so that I nearly lost everything that was ever important to me, everything I ever truly loved. This record symbolises so much, it’s my flag on top of the summit. It shows that I finally understand what is truly important. This is the soundtrack of my journey to get here. It was frightening, but beautiful at the same time, full of fun, but hand-in-hand full of terror and sadness. The outcome is that I’m incredibly proud of this work that came out of all of it.”

The Love That’s Ours Track List

1. “How Far We’ve Come”

2. “No Angels”

3. “Love Spins On Its Axis”

4. “Rage”

5. “Outside In”

6. “I”m Not Away To Stay Away”

7. “Safe And Sound”

8. “Murder”

9. “Back To My Arms”

10. “Even If I Wanted To”

11. “Lucky One”