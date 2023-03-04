See the Beths Deliver Refreshing ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ Mini-Set on ‘CBS Mornings’

New Zealand indie-pop band the Beths visited CBS Mornings to showcase tracks off their 2022 album Expert in a Dying Field for the “Saturday Sessions.”

Currently in the midst of a U.S. tour, singer Elizabeth Stokes and company’s three-song mini-set featured the album-opening title track, “Your Side” and “When You Know You Know.”

The Beths followed up their acclaimed 2018 debut album Future Me Hates Me with 2020's Jump Rope Gazers, an LP that slowed down the Beths' usual uptempo output and turned off some fans. The album's arrival amid the Covid-19 pandemic didn't help matters.

“It was surprising to hear people felt disappointed,” guitarist Jonathan Pearce told Rolling Stone in 2022. “We definitely wanted to do some more mid-tempo songs, because we felt like those are the classics — the ones that survive and get sung by three or four generations of fans at rock concerts. You don’t prepare yourself for negative criticism in the way that you probably should.”

Expert in a Dying Field, their third LP, represented a return to form for the quartet, with the album ultimately landing on Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of 2022 list. “The formula is being maintained,” Pearce added. “But with this record, we’ve just completely leaned into what we think the Beths is.”