The Beths Announce North American Summer Tour

The Beths have announced a North American summer tour in support of their debut album Future Me Hates Me. The New Zealand indie-pop band will play 22 dates, launching in late June in Wisconsin and wrapping up in Oregon in early August.
The Beths have had a busy year so far, hitting Europe and the U.S. They recently played various shows at SXSW, including Rolling Stone Live: Austin at Native Hostel on March 15th. After completing the North American tour in August, they’ll head to the U.K. and Australia.
Warm Blood, the band’s EP from 2016, is set to be released on vinyl for the first time. The record will be available on tour on April 26th.
General tickets go on sale this Friday, March 29th.
The Beths Tour Dates
June 27 — Spring Green, WI @ The Shitty Barn
June 28 – June 30 — Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival
July 2 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
July 3 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
July 5 — Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern
July 6 — Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest
July 7 — Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville
July 8 — Akron, OH @ Musica
July 9 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café
July 11 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
July 12 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
July 14 — Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar
July 17 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
July 23 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
July 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar
July 25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club
July 26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
July 28 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
July 30 — Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub
July 31 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
August 1 — Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
August 2 – August 3 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon