The Beths Announce North American Summer Tour

The Beths have announced a North American summer tour in support of their debut album Future Me Hates Me. The New Zealand indie-pop band will play 22 dates, launching in late June in Wisconsin and wrapping up in Oregon in early August.

The Beths have had a busy year so far, hitting Europe and the U.S. They recently played various shows at SXSW, including Rolling Stone Live: Austin at Native Hostel on March 15th. After completing the North American tour in August, they’ll head to the U.K. and Australia.

Warm Blood, the band’s EP from 2016, is set to be released on vinyl for the first time. The record will be available on tour on April 26th.

General tickets go on sale this Friday, March 29th.

The Beths Tour Dates

June 27 — Spring Green, WI @ The Shitty Barn

June 28 – June 30 — Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival

July 2 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

July 3 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

July 5 — Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern

July 6 — Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

July 7 — Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville

July 8 — Akron, OH @ Musica

July 9 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

July 11 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

July 12 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

July 14 — Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

July 17 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

July 23 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

July 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

July 25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club

July 26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

July 28 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

July 30 — Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

July 31 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

August 1 — Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

August 2 – August 3 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon