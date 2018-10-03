Drake Decides ‘Don’t Matter To Me’ Is His Next Single, Despite Better Options

Drake and Michael Jackson are heading (back) to radio. Yesterday, October 2, Republic Records announced they will start promoting “Don’t Matter To Me,” featuring Michael Jackson, to pop, adult pop and rhythmic stations next week, via Billboard. The Scorpion cut was originally supposed to be a single this summer. When Graham’s fifth studio album dropped on June 29, the Toronto rapper’s team pushed the track — which features unreleased Jackson vocals — to pop radio programmers, who spun it 102 times, according to Mediabase. However, the song was quickly superseded by “In My Feelings” and the viral success that came with it.

“Maybe the week after 4th of July, it was clear that the challenge was going viral, so they turned around and said, we’re gonna push this one [‘In My Feelings’] instead,” explained Robbie Mack, Programming Director for WJFX in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Rolling Stone in July. “They sent an email saying, ‘breaking news, due to popular demand, ‘In My Feelings’ is impacting Top 40 now.'”

Now that “In My Feelings” has had its run at the top of the charts, it’s time for “Don’t Matter To Me” to have its moment in the sun. Here’s the thing, though: “Don’t Matter To Me” just isn’t that good. Jackson’s vocals were attention-grabbing on first listen, but the song doesn’t have his signature ad-libs, vocal runs or spontaneity to liven the cold and distant track. The song never fulfilled its promise as a world-stopping event and, three months since its release, it’s clear Scorpion contains far better options for Drake’s next single.

“That’s How You Feel,” for example, is a deep cut that might just be the best song on the entire album (outside of “Nice For What,” of course). The Noel Cadastre-produced song features a fiery sample of a Nicki Minaj performance that’s the closest to a Young Money reunion we’ll probably ever get.

“Summer Games” would likely have worked best as a laid-back summer single, but that’s no reason not to try it right now! The song sounds like a Aubrey Graham remake of Drive that, against all better judgement, now needs to happen (He can wear the Scorpion jacket, people).

“Nonstop” is the kind of song that would typically never make its way to pop radio (its currently siloed on rap radio), but the radio revolution needs to start somewhere and it has the legs to take dark clubs by storm all winter.

“Mob Ties” is ridiculous, thanks to Drakes sincere insistence that “I fuck with the mob and I got ties.” He even harmonizes “lotta ties, lotta ties,” like that makes the assertion any more believable. Despite that, it’s still much catchier than “Don’t Matter To Me.”

And — don’t believe the masses — “Ratchet Happy Birthday” is good. When Drizzy sings, “I know you’re soft like buttercups / Reese’s, Reese’s, don’t be ridiculous,” with that sticky baritone, it sounds like heaven. Drake has a weird classic on his hands, if he had the bravery to push it to radio.

You get the point. Drake had options here.