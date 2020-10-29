See First Trailer for HBO’s Bee Gees Doc ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’

HBO has dropped the teaser trailer for The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, their upcoming documentary about the hit-making brother trio.

“There’s nothing else to say about the Bee Gees except they’re fucking awesome,” Justin Timberlake says of the Gibb brothers, Barry, Robin, and Maurice, in the teaser.

“The iconic trio, who found early fame in the Sixties, went on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 number one hits throughout their storied career,” HBO said of the documentary. “This film follows the Bee Gee’s meteoric rise, as they rode the highs of fame and fortune, negotiated the vagaries of the ever-shifting music business, and navigated the complexities of working so intimately alongside family.”

The teaser also features snippets of interviews with members of other brother acts like Oasis’ Noel Gallagher and Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas. “When you got brothers singing, it’s like an instrument no one else can buy,” Gallagher says.

HBO adds that the documentary features “revealing interviews with oldest brother Barry and archival interviews with the late twin brothers Robin and Maurice. The film features a wealth of never-before-seen archival footage of recording sessions, concert performances, television appearances, and home videos, as well as interviews with musicians Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake, music producer Mark Ronson, singer Lulu, record company executive Bill Oakes, among others.”

Directed by Frank Marshall, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart arrives on HBO Max on December 12th.