 Hear Beatles' Unreleased 'Get Back (Take 8)' From 'Let It Be' Reissue - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lee 'Scratch' Perry: The Last Visit With the Legend
Home Music Music News

Hear the Beatles’ Unreleased ‘Get Back (Take 8)’ From Upcoming ‘Let It Be’ Reissue

Universal Music previews extended edition of 1970 album with “One After 909 (Take 3),” Glyn Johns’ 1970 mix for “I Me Mine”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ahead of the release of the Beatles’ expanded edition of Let It Be, Universal Music has shared four of the unreleased alternate takes and new mixes from the upcoming deep dive into the 1970 LP.

On Friday, the Beatles’ YouTube uploaded the reissue’s “Get Back (Take 8),” “One After 909 (Take 3),” as well as producer Glyn Johns’ 1970 mix for “I Me Mine” and a new “2021 mix” of “Across The Universe.”

The 5CD/6LP deluxe Let It Be reissue, due out October 15th, features 27 previously unreleased session recordings in total, including Johns’ 14-song Get Back LP complete with his original mixes. Other highlights include a loose band rendition of George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass,” early takes on Abbey Road tracks like “Something” and “Oh Darling!” and John Lennon’s run-through of his eventual solo song “Gimme Some Truth.”

“I see Let It Be as a married couple whose relationship has become stale,” producer George Martin’s son Giles Martin recently told Rolling Stone. “They say, what we need to do is go back to the old place and go on those dates we used to go on. But doing that, they realize that the place was just old, and they didn’t have anything to talk about anyway. ‘We need to get our sex life back, let’s go to that club again,’ but then realizing the music’s too loud. And what they need to do is move on to something like Abbey Road.”

Related Stories

The Unheard 'Let It Be': An Exclusive Guide to the Beatles' New Expanded Classic
'The Beatles: Get Back' Docuseries Set for Thanksgiving Release on Disney+

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement

In addition to the Let It Be reissue, director Peter Jackson will release his six-hour docuseries Get Back — created with unseen film footage from the Let It Be sessions — this Thanksgiving on Disney+. A companion book with photos and transcripts from the sessions, The Beatles: Get Back,  is also due out in October.

In This Article: The Beatles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.