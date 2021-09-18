Hear the Beatles’ Unreleased ‘Get Back (Take 8)’ From Upcoming ‘Let It Be’ Reissue

Ahead of the release of the Beatles’ expanded edition of Let It Be, Universal Music has shared four of the unreleased alternate takes and new mixes from the upcoming deep dive into the 1970 LP.

On Friday, the Beatles’ YouTube uploaded the reissue’s “Get Back (Take 8),” “One After 909 (Take 3),” as well as producer Glyn Johns’ 1970 mix for “I Me Mine” and a new “2021 mix” of “Across The Universe.”

The 5CD/6LP deluxe Let It Be reissue, due out October 15th, features 27 previously unreleased session recordings in total, including Johns’ 14-song Get Back LP complete with his original mixes. Other highlights include a loose band rendition of George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass,” early takes on Abbey Road tracks like “Something” and “Oh Darling!” and John Lennon’s run-through of his eventual solo song “Gimme Some Truth.”

“I see Let It Be as a married couple whose relationship has become stale,” producer George Martin’s son Giles Martin recently told Rolling Stone. “They say, what we need to do is go back to the old place and go on those dates we used to go on. But doing that, they realize that the place was just old, and they didn’t have anything to talk about anyway. ‘We need to get our sex life back, let’s go to that club again,’ but then realizing the music’s too loud. And what they need to do is move on to something like Abbey Road.”

In addition to the Let It Be reissue, director Peter Jackson will release his six-hour docuseries Get Back — created with unseen film footage from the Let It Be sessions — this Thanksgiving on Disney+. A companion book with photos and transcripts from the sessions, The Beatles: Get Back, is also due out in October.