The Beatles Announce ‘The Singles Collection’ Vinyl Box Set

Twenty-three of the Beatles’ biggest singles, “faithfully reproduced” in their original 7″ form, will feature in the limited edition box set The Singles Collection.

The 46-song set spans from 1962’s “Love Me Do”/”P.S. I Love You” — presented here with its original U.S. sleeve — to 1970’s “Let It Be”/”You Know My Name (Look Up the Number).” The Beatles Anthology tracks “Free as a Bird”/”Real Love” also both exclusively make their 7″ debut in The Singles Collection.

Due out November 22nd and available to preorder now, the collections features 23 180-gram 7″ vinyl singles featuring artwork as they originally appeared in 23 different nations: “She Loves You” from the Greece market, the “Paperback Writer” paper sleeve from Turkey, “Eleanor Rigby” from Argentina, etc.

The Singles Collections also houses a 40-page booklet packed with photos, ephemera and detailed essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

The latest Beatles reissue follows the recent 50th anniversary deluxe edition of Abbey Road.

The Singles Collection Track List

1962 [sleeve art: U.S.]

A: Love Me Do

B: P. S. I Love You

1963 [sleeve art: Italy]

A: Please Please Me

B: Ask Me Why

1963 [sleeve art: Norway]

A: From Me To You

B: Thank You Girl

1963 [sleeve art: Greece]

A: She Loves You

B: I’ll Get You

1963 [sleeve art: Chile]

A: I Want To Hold Your Hand

B: This Boy

1964 [sleeve art: Austria]

A: Can’t Buy Me Love

B: You Can’t Do That

1964 [sleeve art: Holland]

A: A Hard Day’s Night

B: Things We Said Today

1964 [sleeve art: Sweden]

A: I Feel Fine

B: She’s A Woman

1965 [sleeve art: Spain]

A: Ticket To Ride

B: Yes It Is

1965 [sleeve art: Belgium]

A: Help!

B: I’m Down

1965 [double A-side / sleeve art: France]

A: We Can Work It Out

A: Day Tripper

1966 [sleeve art: Turkey]

A: Paperback Writer

B: Rain

1966 [double A-side / sleeve art: Argentina]

A: Eleanor Rigby

A: Yellow Submarine

1967 [double A-side / sleeve art: Australia]

A: Strawberry Fields Forever

A: Penny Lane

1967 [sleeve art: West Germany]

A: All You Need Is Love

B: Baby, You’re A Rich Man

1967 [sleeve art: Mexico]

A: Hello, Goodbye

B: I Am The Walrus

1968 [sleeve art: Japan]

A: Lady Madonna

B: The Inner Light

1968 [sleeve art: South Africa]

A: Hey Jude

B: Revolution

1969 [sleeve art: Denmark]

A: Get Back

B: Don’t Let Me Down

1969 [sleeve art: Portugal]

A: The Ballad Of John And Yoko

B: Old Brown Shoe

1969 [sleeve art: Israel]

A: Something

B: Come Together

1970 [sleeve art: UK]

A: Let It Be

B: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

1995 / 1996 [exclusive double A-side single / sleeve art: worldwide]

A: Free As A Bird [1995]

A: Real Love [1996]