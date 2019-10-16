The Beatles Announce ‘The Singles Collection’ Vinyl Box Set

Twenty-three of the Beatles’ biggest singles, “faithfully reproduced” in their original 7″ form, will feature in the limited edition box set The Singles Collection.
The 46-song set spans from 1962’s “Love Me Do”/”P.S. I Love You” — presented here with its original U.S. sleeve — to 1970’s “Let It Be”/”You Know My Name (Look Up the Number).” The Beatles Anthology tracks “Free as a Bird”/”Real Love” also both exclusively make their 7″ debut in The Singles Collection.
Due out November 22nd and available to preorder now, the collections features 23 180-gram 7″ vinyl singles featuring artwork as they originally appeared in 23 different nations: “She Loves You” from the Greece market, the “Paperback Writer” paper sleeve from Turkey, “Eleanor Rigby” from Argentina, etc.
The Singles Collections also houses a 40-page booklet packed with photos, ephemera and detailed essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.
The latest Beatles reissue follows the recent 50th anniversary deluxe edition of Abbey Road.
The Singles Collection Track List
1962 [sleeve art: U.S.]
A: Love Me Do
B: P. S. I Love You
1963 [sleeve art: Italy]
A: Please Please Me
B: Ask Me Why
1963 [sleeve art: Norway]
A: From Me To You
B: Thank You Girl
1963 [sleeve art: Greece]
A: She Loves You
B: I’ll Get You
1963 [sleeve art: Chile]
A: I Want To Hold Your Hand
B: This Boy
1964 [sleeve art: Austria]
A: Can’t Buy Me Love
B: You Can’t Do That
1964 [sleeve art: Holland]
A: A Hard Day’s Night
B: Things We Said Today
1964 [sleeve art: Sweden]
A: I Feel Fine
B: She’s A Woman
1965 [sleeve art: Spain]
A: Ticket To Ride
B: Yes It Is
1965 [sleeve art: Belgium]
A: Help!
B: I’m Down
1965 [double A-side / sleeve art: France]
A: We Can Work It Out
A: Day Tripper
1966 [sleeve art: Turkey]
A: Paperback Writer
B: Rain
1966 [double A-side / sleeve art: Argentina]
A: Eleanor Rigby
A: Yellow Submarine
1967 [double A-side / sleeve art: Australia]
A: Strawberry Fields Forever
A: Penny Lane
1967 [sleeve art: West Germany]
A: All You Need Is Love
B: Baby, You’re A Rich Man
1967 [sleeve art: Mexico]
A: Hello, Goodbye
B: I Am The Walrus
1968 [sleeve art: Japan]
A: Lady Madonna
B: The Inner Light
1968 [sleeve art: South Africa]
A: Hey Jude
B: Revolution
1969 [sleeve art: Denmark]
A: Get Back
B: Don’t Let Me Down
1969 [sleeve art: Portugal]
A: The Ballad Of John And Yoko
B: Old Brown Shoe
1969 [sleeve art: Israel]
A: Something
B: Come Together
1970 [sleeve art: UK]
A: Let It Be
B: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)
1995 / 1996 [exclusive double A-side single / sleeve art: worldwide]
A: Free As A Bird [1995]
A: Real Love [1996]