 Rare Beatles Interviews to Be Auction Off as NFTs - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Red Rocket': Diary of a Trump-Era Ex-Porn Star
Home Music Music News

Rare Beatles Interviews Minted Into NFTs and Headed to Auction

Convos with John, Paul, Ringo, and George will be sold alongside unique portraits of each member

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
the beatles rare interview nft auction

The Beatles speaking with reporters in 1964.

AP Photo

Rare interviews with all four members of the Beatles have been minted into NFTs and will be up for auction starting Monday, Dec. 6.

The auction is being spearheaded by the Voices of Classic Rock Archive, which boasts over 650 historic interviews and radio shows featuring major rock acts recorded between 1964 and 2008. The Beatles sale marks the first time VOCR has dipped into the NFT world, and each NFT will come with both a .WAV file of the interview, along with a unique portrait.

Snippets of the interviews with Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison are available to listen to on the VOCR website, where the auction will also be taking place.

Related Stories

Grimes Called it a Tool For Radical Wealth Distribution. Could People Make Real Money Off NFT Gaming?
'Get Back' Easter Eggs: From 'Hard Day's Night' Callbacks to the Real Story of That Meeting at George's House

Related Stories

black sabbath vol 4
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'
'Friends': The Top 10 Ross Moments

Lennon’s finds him discussing his writing style and the Sgt. Pepper’s classic, “A Day in the Life,” while McCartney touches on the tension between the creative process and the release/promotion cycle in his interview. Harrison, meanwhile, offers an in-depth breakdown of Abbey Road, while Starr’s interview centers around the saga of a medallion that was ripped off his neck and ultimately returned by a devoted fan.

the beatles interview nft auction

Portraits that will be part of VOCR’s Beatles NFT auction.

Chloe Zola

Jonathan Firstenberg, managing director of the VOCR, said of the auction: “The extensive variety of Beatles interviews that we have in our collection are, perhaps, our most comprehensive and valuable assets — that is why we wanted to launch with John, Paul, George, and Ringo — the ultimate Classic Rock Stars! The owners of VOCR acquired this remarkable archive from its creator, Kathleen Wittbold, because they understood that there would always be future growth in the value of audio content for all things related to classic rock music. All of the interviews contained with VOCR are unique, and, like any other important and unique object or artwork, they will continue to grow in rarity and value over time.”

In This Article: NFT, The Beatles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.