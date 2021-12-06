Rare Beatles Interviews Minted Into NFTs and Headed to Auction

Rare interviews with all four members of the Beatles have been minted into NFTs and will be up for auction starting Monday, Dec. 6.

The auction is being spearheaded by the Voices of Classic Rock Archive, which boasts over 650 historic interviews and radio shows featuring major rock acts recorded between 1964 and 2008. The Beatles sale marks the first time VOCR has dipped into the NFT world, and each NFT will come with both a .WAV file of the interview, along with a unique portrait.

Snippets of the interviews with Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison are available to listen to on the VOCR website, where the auction will also be taking place.

Lennon’s finds him discussing his writing style and the Sgt. Pepper’s classic, “A Day in the Life,” while McCartney touches on the tension between the creative process and the release/promotion cycle in his interview. Harrison, meanwhile, offers an in-depth breakdown of Abbey Road, while Starr’s interview centers around the saga of a medallion that was ripped off his neck and ultimately returned by a devoted fan.

Chloe Zola

Jonathan Firstenberg, managing director of the VOCR, said of the auction: “The extensive variety of Beatles interviews that we have in our collection are, perhaps, our most comprehensive and valuable assets — that is why we wanted to launch with John, Paul, George, and Ringo — the ultimate Classic Rock Stars! The owners of VOCR acquired this remarkable archive from its creator, Kathleen Wittbold, because they understood that there would always be future growth in the value of audio content for all things related to classic rock music. All of the interviews contained with VOCR are unique, and, like any other important and unique object or artwork, they will continue to grow in rarity and value over time.”