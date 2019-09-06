Hear The Beatles’ ‘Oh! Darling’ Remixed for ‘Abbey Road’ Anniversary

Producer Giles Martin has remixed The Beatles’ song “Oh! Darling” ahead of the 50th anniversary of the band’s 1969 album Abbey Road. Martin, the son of late Beatles producer George Martin, created the new 2019 mix of the track for the forthcoming deluxe reissues Abbey Road, set be released September 27th via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.

The record label has also shared a second version of “Oh! Darling,” this one a previously unreleased “Take 4” version of the song. The take, from the band’s Abbey Road sessions, includes an overdubbed Hammond organ from Billy Preston.

The Super Deluxe Edition of Abbey Road will feature 23 outtakes and demos along with the 17 original songs, which Martin has remixed from the original multi-track tapes recorded by his father. It also features a 100-page hardback book with foreword by Paul McCartney. Overall, the album will be reissued in seven formats, including the Super Deluxe Edition, as well as limited edition four-disc CD/Blu-ray and 3LP box sets. All editions are currently available for preorder.

“The magic comes from the hands playing the instruments, the blend of The Beatles’ voices, the beauty of the arrangements,” Martin wrote in his introduction for the reissue. “Our quest is simply to ensure everything sounds as fresh and hits you as hard as it would have on the day it was recorded.”

The producer recently told Rolling Stone that the band was aware that Abbey Road was an essential piece of work in their career. “There wasn’t that element of continuation: ‘We’ll put it out, then do something else,'” Martin said. “It wasn’t the White Album, where it feels like, ‘This is where we are right now, and where we’ll be in six months time, who knows, but we’re on this journey and this is part of the journey.’ They knew this was it. The way I would explain it is, you’ve only got a certain number of breaths or heartbeats left in your life, and you want to make sure they’re important. That’s the essence of Abbey Road — they knew how important it was.”