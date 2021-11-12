 The Beatles Craft 'I've Got a Feeling' in New Clip From 'Get Back' Doc - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Beyoncé Is Back With Her First New Song in Over a Year, 'Be Alive'
Home Music Music News

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and Ringo Ribs McCartney in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary will premiere on Disney+ Nov. 25, 26 and 27

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back. 

Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options.

The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon and McCartney having a brief meeting of the minds over the song, from the background Ringo Starr cuts in with a grin and a quip, “Is that one called, ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’?”

Get Back, which is a three-part documentary, will air Nov. 25, 26 and 27 on Disney+. Jackson crafted the film using a trove of unreleased footage that director Michael Lindsay-Hogg recorded in January 1969 for the original Let It Be Film, as well as 150 hours of unreleased audio. The film will also feature, for the first time ever, the Beatles’ full rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row. 

In This Article: Peter Jackson, The Beatles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.