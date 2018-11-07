Beatles Producer Giles Martin to Join YouTube ‘White Album’ Panel

Producer Giles Martin, who recently helmed the 50th anniversary edition of the Beatles’ “White Album,” will join a YouTube livestreamed panel discussion about that classic LP. The event, set for Wednesday, November 7th at 2 p.m. ET, will also feature Ride guitarist Andy Bell, the Last Shadow Puppets frontman Miles Kane, NME Commissioning Editor Dan Stubbs, former Maccabees guitarist Felix White and DJ/BBC 6 Music journalist Georgie Rogers.

BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt will moderate the panel, and Kane will perform a live, solo acoustic version of the Beatles’ “I’m So Tired.” The discussion will include commentary about the newly remixed and expanded “White Album,” including the individual songs and its influence on modern music. Fans can watch the panel and submit questions directly through The Beatles’ YouTube channel.

Martin, son of late Beatles producer George Martin, praised the 1968 LP (officially titled The Beatles) in a statement, saying, “[It] continues to be a unique and inspirational record.” Bell called it “one of [his] favourite albums of all time,” adding that “Giles Martin is making these albums sound the best they have ever sounded.”

Everitt noted, “Hopefully this a chance to disassemble a record that saw the Beatles dissemble the idea of what a pop record could be. Is it really the first art rock album? Perhaps it’s the first DIY album? I’m looking forward to the panel looking closer at the moment the biggest band in history let you in to see it’s inner creative workings – and how that changed everything.”

The upcoming “White Album” reissue, out November 9th, will be available in multiple formats, including a massive box featuring unheard alternate takes and the famous “Esher demos” recorded in May 1968 at George Harrison’s home in Esher, Surrey.