The Beatles Are Under Pressure to Cut an Album in Two Weeks in First ‘Get Back’ Trailer

Disney+ have shared the first trailer for its original docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, arriving on the streaming service this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Peter Jackson-directed docuseries includes never-before-seen restored footage. The three-part series debuts on November 25th and continues on November 26th and 27th.

The much-anticipated Get Back follows the band in January 1969 in studio as they pen and track 14 new songs prior to their first live concert in more than two years. The pressure challenges the Fab Four. In the trailer, the band is seen in the studio tracking, and tensions flare, with a calendar marking off the day George Harrison quit mid-session and show cancellations. Despite it, it also highlights their chemistry and camaraderie.

The Beatles: Get Back includes previously unseen scenes filmed by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg over 21 days as well as unheard audio. It features the entire last Beatles live performance from their rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row alongside songs from the group’s final two LPs, Abbey Road and Let it Be.