The Beach Boys Detail Massive 1969-1971 Era Box Set, Share ‘Big Sur’

The Beach Boys’ 16th and 17th studio albums — Sunflower and Surf’s Up — are getting a massive box set treatment to mark the 50th anniversary of the latter LP. Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 arrives on July 30th via Capitol/UMe and is available for preorder.

Alongside the box set announcement, they’ve dropped the previously unreleased song “Big Sur.” Originally recorded for Surf’s Up, the song houses the group’s classic harmonies and wistful yearning to return to the titular California coastal area.

The five-CD and digital box set features newly remastered versions of the albums alongside 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks, and a cappella renditions. Curated by Mark Linnett and Alan Boyd, the team who assembled 2013’s SMiLE Sessions, they culled the tracks from the albums’ sessions.

The 135-track box set comes in a book-style package that includes a 48-page book featuring liner notes from Howie Edelson alongside photos, lyric sheets, and other rarities from the era. It also houses archival interviews with Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Mike Love, among others.

In addition to the full box set, it will also be released in abbreviated versions, including a four-LP set on black vinyl and limited edition translucent blue and translucent gold color vinyl. It will also be available in two-LP black vinyl and two-CD editions.

Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 Tracklist

Disc One

Sunflower – Original Album

1. “Slip On Through” (2019 master)

2. “This Whole World” (2019 master)

3. “Add Some Music to Your Day” (2019 master)

4. “Got To Know The Woman” (2019 master)

5. “Deirdre” (2019 master)

6. “It’s About Time” (2019 master)

7. “Tears in the Morning” (2019 master)

8. “All I Wanna Do” (2019 master)

9. “Forever” (2019 master)

10. “Our Sweet Love” (2019 master)

11. “At My Window” (2019 master)

12. “Cool, Cool Water” (2019 master)

13. “Sunflower Promo 1” (previously unreleased)

Sunflower – Live

Previously Unreleased – Produced by the Beach Boys

14. “This Whole World” (Live 1988)

15. “Add Some Music To Your Day” (Live 1993)

16. “Susie Cincinnati” (Live 1976)

17. “Back Home” (Live 1976)

18. “It’s About Time” (Live 1971)

19. “Riot in Cell Block 9” (Live 1970)

Sunflower – Bonus Tracks

20. “Break Away” (original 1969 single mix)

21. “Celebrate the News” (previously unreleased 2020 mix)

22. “Loop De Loop” (previously unreleased 1969 mix)

23. “San Miguel” (previously unreleased 2020 mix)

24. “Susie Cincinnati” (previously unreleased 2020 mix)

25. “Good Time” (previously unreleased 2019 mix)

26. “Two Can Play” (previously unreleased 2019 mix)

27. “Cotton Fields (The Cotton Song)” (2021 stereo mix – previously unreleased)

Disc Two

Surf’s Up – Original Album

1. “Don’t Go Near the Water” (2019 master)

2. “Long Promised Road” (2019 master)

3. “Take a Load Off Your Feet” (2019 master)

4. “Disney Girls (1957)” (2019 master)

5. “Student Demonstration Time” (2019 master)

6. “Feel Flows” (2019 master)

7. “Lookin’ at Tomorrow (A Welfare Song)” (2019 master)

8. “A Day in the Life of a Tree” (2019 master)

9. “Til I Die” (2019 master)

10. “Surf’s Up” (2019 master)

11. “Surf’s Up Promo” (previously unreleased)

Surf’s Up – Live

Previously Unreleased

12. “Take a Load Off Your Feet” (Live 1993)

13. “Long Promised Road” (Live 1972)

14. “Disney Girls” (Live 1982)

15. “Surf’s Up” (Live 1973)

16. “Student Demonstration Time” (Live 1971)

Surf’s Up – Bonus Tracks

Previously unreleased (unless otherwise noted)

17. “Big Sur” (previously unreleased)

18. “H.E.L.P. Is on the Way” (previously unreleased 2019 mix)

19. “Sweet and Bitter” (previously unreleased)

20. “My Solution” (previously unreleased)

21. “4th of July” (2019 mix – previously unreleased)

22. “Sound of Free” (1970 single mix, 2019 master)

23. “Lady (Fallin’ in Love)” (1970 stereo mix – previously unreleased)

24. “Seasons in the Sun” (previously unreleased)

Disc Three

Sunflower Sessions

Previously unreleased

1. “Sunflower Promo 2” (previously unreleased)

2. “Slip on Through” (track and backing vocals – previously unreleased)

3. “This Whole World” (long version track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

4. “Add Some Music to Your Day” (track and backing vocals – previously unreleased)

5. “Deirdre” (track – previously unreleased)

6. It’s About Time” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

7. “Tears in the Morning” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

8. “All I Wanna Do” (session intro, track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

9. “Forever” (session highlights – previously unreleased)

10. “Forever” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

11. “Our Sweet Love” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

12. “At My Window” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

13. “Cool Cool Water” (alternate 2019 mix – previously unreleased)

14. “San Miguel” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

15. “Loop De Loop” (track – previously unreleased)

16. “Good Time” (session intro, track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

17. “When Girls Get Together” (track – previously unreleased)

18. “Slip on Through” (alternate 1969 mix with session intro – previously unreleased)

19. “Our Sweet Love” (string section – previously unreleased)

1969-1970 A Cappella

Previously unreleased

20. “San Miguel” (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased)

21. “Break Away (Tag)” (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased)

22. “Cotton Fields (The Cotton Song)” (a cappella – previously unreleased)

23. “Good Time” (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased)

24. “This Whole World” (backing vocals section – previously unreleased)

25. “Add Some Music to Your Day” (a cappella – previously unreleased)

26. “Got to Know the Woman” (a cappella – previously unreleased)

27. “It’s About Time” (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased)

28. “All I Wanna Do” (a cappella – previously unreleased)

29. “Forever” (previously unreleased 2019 a cappella mix) (2:52)

Disc Four

Surf’s Up Sessions

Previously unreleased

1. “Don’t Go Near the Water” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

2. “Long Promised Road” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

3. “Take a Load Off Your Feet” (alternate vocal – previously unreleased)

4. “Disney Girls (1957)” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

5. “Student Demonstration Time” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

6. “Feel Flows” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

7. “Lookin’ at Tomorrow (A Welfare Song)” (session intro and alternate mix – previously unreleased)

8. “A Day In the Life of a Tree” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

9. “Til I Die” (long version with alternate lyrics – previously unreleased) (Brian Wilson)

10. “Surf’s Up” (2019 mix – previously unreleased) (Brian Wilson-Van Dyke Parks)

11. “(Wouldn’t It Be Nice to) Live Again” (extended 2019 – previously unreleased) (Dennis Wilson-Stanley Shapiro)

Surf’s Up – A Cappella

Previously unreleased

12. “Don’t Go Near the Water” (previously unreleased 2020 a Cappella mix) (Alan Jardine-Mike Love)

13. “Long Promised Road” (a cappella – previously unreleased)

14. “Feel Flows” (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased)

15. “Disney Girls” (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased)

16. “A Day In the Life of a Tree” (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased)

17. “Til I Die” (a cappella – previously unreleased)

18. “Surf’s Up” (a cappella – previously unreleased)

Bonus Tracks

Previously unreleased

19. “I Just Got My Pay” (previously unreleased 2019 mix)

20. “Walkin'” (previously unreleased 2019 mix)

21. “When Girls Get Together” (previously unreleased 2020 mix)

22. “Baby Baby” (previously unreleased)

23. “Awake” (previously unreleased)

24. “It’s a New Day” (previously unreleased)

Disc Five

Bonus Disc

Previously unreleased

1. “This Whole World” (alternate ending – previously unreleased)

2. “Add Some Music to Your Day” (previously unreleased alternate version)

3. “Don’t Go Near the Water” (alternate version – previously unreleased)

4. “Surf’s Up Part 1” (1971 remake track with 1966 Brian vocal – previously unreleased)

5. “Soulful Old Man Sunshine” (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (Brian Wilson-Rick Henn-Don Ralke)

6. “I’m Goin’ Your Way” (previously unreleased alternate mix) (Dennis Wilson)

7. “Where Is She” (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (Brian Wilson)

8. “Carnival (Over The Waves/Sobra Las Olas)” (previously unreleased 2019 mix)

9. “It’s Natural” (previously unreleased)

10. “Medley: All Of My Love / Ecology” (previously unreleased)

11. “Before” (previously unreleased)

12. “Behold the Night” (previously unreleased)

13. “Old Movie (Cuddle Up)” (previously unreleased)

14. “Hawaiian Dream” (previously unreleased)

15. “Settle Down / Sound of Free” (basic session outtake – previously unreleased)

16. “I’ve Got a Friend” (previously unreleased)

17. “Til I Die” (piano demo – previously unreleased)

18. “Back Home” (previously unreleased demo)

19. “Back Home” (alternate version – previously unreleased)

20. “Won’t You Tell Me” (demo – previously unreleased)

21. “Won’t You Tell Me” (previously unreleased 2019 mix)

22. “Barbara” (previously unreleased 2020 mix)

23. “Slip on Through” (early version track)

24. “Susie Cincinnati” (basic session highlights – previously unreleased)

25. “My Solution” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

26. “You Never Give Me Your Money” (previously unreleased)

27. “Medley: Happy Birthday, Brian / God Only Knows” (previously unreleased)

28. “You Need a Mess of Help to Stand Alone” (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased)

29. “Marcella” (a cappella – previously unreleased)