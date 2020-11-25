Go Behind the Scenes of ‘The Last Waltz’

On Thanksgiving Day 1976, the Band and an array of special guests famously gathered at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco to play their final show, The Last Waltz. Forty-four years later, on the same day the concert took place — and one day before Thanksgiving 2020 — the Morrison Hotel Gallery is launching a new online exhibition featuring never-before-seen photographs from that concert and other moments in the Band’s history.

The exhibit launches Wednesday, November 25th, and features photos by Elliot Landy, Ed Perlstein, Neil Preston, Ken Regan, Norman Seeff, and Barrie Wentzell. While the focus is on The Last Waltz, the exhibit provides a broader photographic history of the Band and the years leading up to that famous show, with shots from past tours, rehearsals, and recording sessions.

A handful of select photographs from the exhibition are available to peruse exclusively on Rolling Stone, starting with an Elliot Landy infrared film shot of the Band in 1969 at Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson’s house above the Ashokan reservoir in Woodstock, New York.