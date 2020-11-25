 See Previously Unreleased Photos from 'The Last Waltz' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Transition Delay Is Going to Cost Lives
Home Music Music News

Go Behind the Scenes of ‘The Last Waltz’

Photos from the Band’s final show are part of an online exhibition by the Morrison Hotel Gallery

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Band, Richard & Garth’s house above the Ashokan resevoir, infrared film, Woodstock, 1969. Photo By ©Elliott Landy, LandyVision Inc. Robbie Robertson, Richard Manuel, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm.
Rick Danko, Bob Dylan, Robbie Robertson on stage, San Francisco (Winterland) for the Last Waltyz
View Gallery 12 Photos

On Thanksgiving Day 1976, the Band and an array of special guests famously gathered at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco to play their final show, The Last Waltz. Forty-four years later, on the same day the concert took place — and one day before Thanksgiving 2020 — the Morrison Hotel Gallery is launching a new online exhibition featuring never-before-seen photographs from that concert and other moments in the Band’s history.

The exhibit launches Wednesday, November 25th, and features photos by Elliot Landy, Ed Perlstein, Neil Preston, Ken Regan, Norman Seeff, and Barrie Wentzell. While the focus is on The Last Waltz, the exhibit provides a broader photographic history of the Band and the years leading up to that famous show, with shots from past tours, rehearsals, and recording sessions.

A handful of select photographs from the exhibition are available to peruse exclusively on Rolling Stone, starting with an Elliot Landy infrared film shot of the Band in 1969 at Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson’s house above the Ashokan reservoir in Woodstock, New York.

In This Article: The Band, The Last Waltz

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.