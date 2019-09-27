The Band Plot 50th Anniversary Reissue of Self-Titled Second LP

The Band will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their classic self-titled second album with a reissue boasting several unreleased tracks and the first official release of their performance at Woodstock. The set will arrive November 15th via Capitol/UMe.

To accompany the reissue announcement, the Band shared a previously unreleased alternate version of “Rag Mama Rag” that swings at a slightly slower tempo and, most notably, boasts a rambunctious ragtime piano intro, as opposed to the fiddle on the album version.

The 50th anniversary edition of The Band will feature 13 outtakes, six of which have never been released, including alternate renditions of “Up On Cripple Creek,” “The Unfaifthful Servant” and an a capella/stripped down version of “Rockin’ Chair.” The collection will also feature the Band’s set at Woodstock, which marked just their second live performance and had previously only been available as a soundboard bootleg.

The Band reissue, available to preorder now, will be released in several formats, including a super deluxe edition box set boasting two CDs, a Blu-ray, two vinyl LPs, a seven-inch vinyl single and a hardbound book. The book will include a new essay by music critic Anthony DeCurtis and photos from Elliot Landry, while the seven-inch will feature a a reproduction of the Band’s 1969 single for “Rag Mama Rag” b/w “The Unfaithful Servant.”

The reissue will also be available digitally, as a two-CD set, a two LP black vinyl set and a limited edition two LP “tiger’s eye” color vinyl package. All versions will feature a new stereo mix of The Band by Bob Clearmountain based on the original multi-track masters.

The Band 50th Anniversary Edition Track List

Disc One

1. “Across The Great Divide”

2. “Rag Mama Rag”

3. “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”

4. “When You Awake”

5. “Up On Cripple Creek”

6. “Whispering Pines”

7. “Jemima Surrender”

8. “Rockin’ Chair”

9. “Look Out Cleveland”

10. “Jawbone”

11. “The Unfaithful Servant”

12. “King Harvest (Has Surely Come)”

Bonus Tracks:

1. “Up On Cripple Creek” (Earlier Take) *

2. “Rag Mama Rag” (Alternate Version) *

3. “The Unfaithful Servant” (Alternate Version) *

4. “Look Out Cleveland” (Instrumental Mix) *

5. “Rockin’ Chair” (A Cappella / Stripped Down) *

6. “Up On Cripple Creek” (Instrumental Mix) *

* Previously unreleased

Disc Two – Live At Woodstock, 1969 (Original Rough Mixes)

1. “Chest Fever”

2. “Tears Of Rage”

3. “We Can Talk”

4. “Don’t Ya Tell Henry”

5. “Baby Don’t You Do It”

6. “Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos”

7. “Long Black Veil”

8. “This Wheel’s On Fire”

9. “I Shall Be Released”

10. “The Weight”

11. “Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever”

Additional Studio Bonus Tracks:

12. “Get Up Jake” (Outtake – Stereo Mix)

13. “Rag Mama Rag” (Alternate Vocal Take – Rough Mix)

14. “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” (Alternate Mix)

15. “Up On Cripple Creek” (Alternate Take)

16. “Whispering Pines” (Alternate Take)

17. “Jemima Surrender” (Alternate Take)

18. “King Harvest (Has Surely Come)” (Alternate Performance)