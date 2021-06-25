The Band Camino Preview Self-Titled Debut With New Song ‘Know It All’

Nashville-based pop rock outfit the Band Camino have released a new song, “Know It All,” from their upcoming self-titled debut, out September 10th via DBLBLK/Elektra.

“Know It All” is a break-up track that combines spare, pop-oriented verses with a booming arena rock chorus, and even a hair metal guitar solo thrown in for good measure. “I know he doesn’t know it all,” goes the hook, “No he don’t know that you and me had/Something chemical/The things you said to me when we were drunk in Montreal/I bet you told him about me/But I know he doesn’t know it all.”

“Know It All” marks the fourth offering from The Band Camino, following previously-released tracks “Roses,” “Sorry Mom” and “1 Last Cigarette.” The Band Camino recorded the LP at Sonic Ranch in Tortillo, Texas, working with producer Jordan M. Schmidt and executive producer Jameson Roper.

“We really feel like the album showcases the multifaceted soundscape that is the Band Camino,” the group said in a statement. “We’re excited to finally be able to share it with the world.”

The Band Camino follows the group’s 2019 EP, Tryhard, which marked their first release for Elektra. They previously issued two other EPs, My Thoughts on You in 2016, and its follow-up, Heaven, in 2017.

The Band Camino are set to embark on a North American tour later this year, opening for Dan + Shay on their “The (Arena) Tour.” The trek launches September 9th in Greenville, South Carolina and wraps December 7th in Boston.