The Band Announces 50th-Anniversary Reissue for 1971 LP ‘Cahoots’

The Band will mark the 50th anniversary of their 1971 album Cahoots with an expanded reissue featuring alternate takes, new mixes, and an unreleased 1971 concert.

Cahoots (50th-Anniversary Edition) — which follows similar half-centennial reissues for the Band’s Music From Big Pink, The Band, and Stage Fright — arrives December 10th via Capitol/UMe.

In addition to the newly remixed and remastered Cahoots — which boasted the classics “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “Life Is a Carnival,” and “The Moon Struck One” — the two-CD/one-Blu-ray reissue boasts outtakes and non-LP tracks like “Bessie Smith” and “Endless Highway” and instrumental versions of album cuts like “Volcano” and “Life Is a Carnival”; ahead of the reissue’s release, Capitol/UMe shared a “2021 Stereo Mix” of the latter song:

The centerpiece of the reissue is a partial, unreleased recording of the Band’s May 1971 concert at Paris’ Olympic Theatre, featuring 11 songs from the Rock Hall-inducted group’s catalog to that point.

The boxset — available to preorder now — is accompanied by a Blu-ray with high-resolution and Dolby Atmos versions of Cahoots, as well as a 20-page booklet with new notes by Robbie Robertson, three classic photo lithographs, and a reproduction of the 1971 seven-inch single for “Life Is a Carnival.”

Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist

CD1

1. Life Is a Carnival

2. When I Paint My Masterpiece

3. Last Of the Blacksmiths

4. Where Do We Go From Here?

5. 4% Pantomime

6. Shoot Out in Chinatown

7. The Moon Struck One

8. Thinkin’ Out Loud

9. Smoke Signal

10. Volcano

11. The River Hymn

Bonus Tracks

12. Endless Highway (Early Studio Take, 2021 Mix)

13. When I Paint My Masterpiece (Alternate Take, 2021 Mix)

14. 4% Pantomime (Takes 1 & 2)

15. Don’t Do It (Outtake – Studio Version, 2021 Mix)

16. Bessie Smith (Outtake)

CD2

Live at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, May 1971 (Bootleg, Partial Concert)

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. We Can Talk

3. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever

4. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

5. Across the Great Divide

6. The Unfaithful Servant

7. Don’t Do It

8. The Genetic Method

9. Chest Fever

10. Rag Mama Rag

11. Slippin’ and Slidin’

Bonus Tracks

12. Life Is a Carnival (Instrumental)

13. Volcano (Instrumental)

14. Thinkin’ Out Loud (Stripped Down Mix)

Blu-ray

Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and Stereo

High Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bit

