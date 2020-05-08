‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Is Back in Business With New Teaser

The bestselling book series The Baby-Sitters Club is getting the Netflix dramedy treatment. The streaming platform released the first look for the televised, 10-episode series on Friday, with the show set to premiere July 3rd, 2020 exclusively on Netflix.

The Baby-Sitters Club follows the adventures of middle-schoolers Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez), as they start up their own babysitting business in their hometown of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Brought together from different backgrounds, personalities and opinions, the girls are united through their love of babysitting and the bond of friendship, all while navigating the difficulties of middle school, girlhood and growing up. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) will portray Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the single mother of Kristy Thomas; Mark Feuerstein (The West Wing) will portray the series’ love interest Watson Brewer; and Marc Evan Jackson will portray Richard Spier.

Ann M. Martin, the author of the original book series, serves as the show’s producer. Rachel Shukert (Glow) acts as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as director, with both credited as executive producers along with Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.