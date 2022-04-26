The B-52s Will Board Up the Love Shack After Farewell Tour This Year

After 45 years, the B-52s, one of the most reliable purveyors of rock and roll party music, will call it quits with a farewell tour this year.

The band announced an initial run of 11 dates across the U.S., though more shows are expected to be added in the coming weeks. The band currently has one show scheduled for Aug. 22 in Seattle, Washington, though they’re scheduled to kick off a proper run Sept. 29 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The run will wrap with a final blowout at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, just outside the B-52s’ hometown of Athens, Georgia.

On select dates, the B-52s will receive support from KC and the Sunshine Band and the Tubes.

Tickets for the B-52s’ farewell tour will go on sale April 29 at 12 p.m. ET. A pre-sale will begin tomorrow, April 27, at 12 p.m. ET. Full information is available on the band’s website.

Of the farewell tour, Fred Schneider said, “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family… our fans. And with KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes on board, it’s going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts.”

Kate Pierson added, “Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic.”

Along with announcing their farewell tour, the B-52s also confirmed that a long-in-the-works documentary about the band will finally be released in early 2023. The as-yet-untitled film was directed by Craig Johnson, executive produced by Fred Armisen, and will feature an array of previously unreleased archival photos and videos.

The B-52s are also set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, taking the stage tomorrow, April 27.

“It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure,” said Cindy Wilson. “We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

The B-52s Farewell Tour Dates

August 22 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall (with the Tubes)

September 29 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino (with KC and the Sunshine Band)

September 30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall (with KC and the Sunshine Band)

October 1 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (with KC and the Sunshine Band)

October 7 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre (with KC and the Sunshine Band)

October 13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (with KC and the Sunshine Band)

October 14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (with KC and the Sunshine Band)

October 15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino (with KC and the Sunshine Band)

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

October 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium (with the Tubes)

October 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium (with the Tubes)

November 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater (with KC and the Sunshine Band)

November 11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre (with KC and the Sunshine Band)