The B-52s Prep ‘Cosmic Thing’ 30th Anniversary Reissue

The B-52s will release a remastered edition of their fifth LP, 1989’s Cosmic Thing, on June 28th via Rhino Entertainment. The 30th anniversary reissue includes B-sides, remixes and previously unreleased live recordings from the band’s 1990 Cosmic Tour.

The live album, found on the second disc of the two-CD set, features seven tracks from Cosmic Thing (like “Roam” and “Love Shack”) and a handful of earlier classics (“Rock Lobster,” “Private Idaho”) recorded during their stretch of August dates in Texas. The accompanying booklet contains new liner notes, lyrics and unseen photos of the band during that period.

The B-52s recently kicked off a series of North American and European dates celebrating their 40th anniversary. The lengthy summer trek continues May 26th in Nashville, Tennessee and runs through September 24th in New York City.

The B-52s also recently announced two projects in other mediums: their first-ever official band history book, due out in 2020, and an in-development documentary film with executive producer Fred Armisen and director Craig Johnson.

The B-52s – Cosmic Thing 30th Anniversary Edition Track List

Disc One: Newly Remastered Original Album

1. “Cosmic Thing”

2. “Dry County”

3. “Deadbeat Club”

4. “Love Shack”

5. “Junebug”

6. “Roam”

7. “Bushfire”

8. “Channel Z”

9. “Topaz”

10. “Follow Your Bliss”

Assorted B-Sides And Remixes – Newly Remastered

11. “B-52’s Megamix”

12. “Love Shack” (Edit)

13. “Channel Z” (Rock Mix)

14. “Roam” (Extended Remix)

15. “Roam” (12” Remix)



Disc Two: Cosmic Tour: Live In Texas, 1990

1. “Cosmic Thing”

2. “Bushfire”

3. “Quiche Lorraine”

4. “Dance This Mess Around”

5. “Dry County”

6. “Private Idaho”

7. “Give Me Back My Man”

8. “Deadbeat Club”

9. “Mesopotamia”

10. “Strobe Light”

11. “Roam”

12. “52 Girls”

13. “Love Shack”

14. “Rock Lobster”

15. “Whammy Kiss”

16. “Channel Z”