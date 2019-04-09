The B-52s Plot 40th Anniversary World Tour

The B-52s have announced a world tour commemorating the band’s 40th anniversary. The 43-date trek includes a headlining North American summer run along with European dates and festival appearances. Tickets for the 43-date trek go on sale on Friday. OMD and Berlin will serve as support on select dates.
The tour kicks off on May 4th in West Palm Beach, Florida at Sunfest. Following a string of dates throughout Europe in June and July, the band heads stateside, beginning in the West Coast on August 1st at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, CA. The North American leg wraps on September 24th in New York, New York at Summerstage in Central Park.
“Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019!” vocalist Kate Pierson said in a statement. “Visiting over 10 countries to perform for our fans around the globe makes us so incredibly happy,” vocalist Cindy Wilson added. “Let’s rock!”
“Woo-hoo! Europe and then all over North America!” frontman Fred Schneider said. “Dust off those go-go boots and shine your dancing shoes because the B-52s are coming!”
In addition to their newly unveiled tour, the B-52s have announced Da Capo Press/Hachette Books will publish the first-ever official history of the band, which is due in 2020. The band has also teamed with executive producer Fred Armisen and director Craig Johnson to develop an authorized documentary film on the group.
B-52s World Tour Dates
May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest
May 12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas
May 26 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender
June 21 – Vitoria, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival
June 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
June 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
June 26 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk
June 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
June 29 – Gateshead Sage, UK @ Gateshead Sage
June 30 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
July 2 – Nottingham, UK@ Royal Concert Hall
July 3 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
July 5 – Paris, France @ Olympia
July 7 – Argeles Sur Me, France @ Festival les Deferlantes
August 1 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
August 3 – San Diego, CA @ Bayside Summer Nights @ Embarcadero Marina Park
August 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
August 6 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
August 7 – Seattle, WA @ BECU ZooTunes Concert Series
August 8 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
August 10 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
August 11 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
August 12 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
August 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
August 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
August 17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
August 18 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 21 – San Antonio, TX @ The Majestic Theater
August 22 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
August 24 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
August 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
August 28 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 6 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
September 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 8 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights
September 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens
September 13 – Toronto, ONT, CA @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
September 14 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
September 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
September 20 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
September 22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ See.Hear.Now Festival
September 24 – New York, NY @ Summerstage, Central Park