The B-52s Plot 40th Anniversary World Tour

The B-52s have announced a world tour commemorating the band’s 40th anniversary. The 43-date trek includes a headlining North American summer run along with European dates and festival appearances. Tickets for the 43-date trek go on sale on Friday. OMD and Berlin will serve as support on select dates.

The tour kicks off on May 4th in West Palm Beach, Florida at Sunfest. Following a string of dates throughout Europe in June and July, the band heads stateside, beginning in the West Coast on August 1st at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, CA. The North American leg wraps on September 24th in New York, New York at Summerstage in Central Park.

“Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019!” vocalist Kate Pierson said in a statement. “Visiting over 10 countries to perform for our fans around the globe makes us so incredibly happy,” vocalist Cindy Wilson added. “Let’s rock!”

“Woo-hoo! Europe and then all over North America!” frontman Fred Schneider said. “Dust off those go-go boots and shine your dancing shoes because the B-52s are coming!”

In addition to their newly unveiled tour, the B-52s have announced Da Capo Press/Hachette Books will publish the first-ever official history of the band, which is due in 2020. The band has also teamed with executive producer Fred Armisen and director Craig Johnson to develop an authorized documentary film on the group.

B-52s World Tour Dates



May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest

May 12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas

May 26 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender

June 21 – Vitoria, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

June 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

June 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

June 26 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

June 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

June 29 – Gateshead Sage, UK @ Gateshead Sage

June 30 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

July 2 – Nottingham, UK@ Royal Concert Hall

July 3 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

July 5 – Paris, France @ Olympia

July 7 – Argeles Sur Me, France @ Festival les Deferlantes

August 1 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

August 3 – San Diego, CA @ Bayside Summer Nights @ Embarcadero Marina Park

August 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

August 6 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

August 7 – Seattle, WA @ BECU ZooTunes Concert Series

August 8 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

August 10 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

August 11 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

August 12 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

August 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

August 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

August 17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

August 18 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 21 – San Antonio, TX @ The Majestic Theater

August 22 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

August 24 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

August 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

August 28 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 6 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 8 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

September 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens

September 13 – Toronto, ONT, CA @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

September 14 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

September 20 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

September 22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ See.Hear.Now Festival

September 24 – New York, NY @ Summerstage, Central Park