See the Avett Brothers Sing New Song ‘Roses and Sacrifice’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

The Avett Brothers haven’t released an album of new music in more than two years, but on Wednesday night they gave fans a taste of some fresh material on Late Night With Seth Meyers with a joyous sing-along called “Roses and Sacrifice.”

A reflection on love, commitment, and compromise, “Roses and Sacrifice” mixes the sweet with the thorny, although Seth Avett’s powerful tenor helps skew the mood in favor of the former. Brother Scott adds a wailing harmonica solo mid song, before joining in to harmonize on the last verse. “Move heaven and earth for you, prove we can make it through the pain,” they sing together, with cellist Joe Kwon also hopping in on the build up of the final crescendo with a stop-at-nothing message that shifts the perspective from “you” to “we” and finally “I.”

While an official release for “Roses and Sacrifice” is yet to be announced, Seth and Scott recently appeared on “Willie Got There First,” a collaboration with Asleep at the Wheel from the latter’s New Routes LP, which came out in September. The Avett Brothers headline the Concert for Hurricane Florence Relief at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina — their home state — on November 13th.