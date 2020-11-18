The Avalanches’ ‘We Will Always Love You’ Features MGMT, Karen O, and More Big Names

The Avalanches have unveiled the all-star guest list that features on their upcoming album We Will Always Love You, out December 11th.

The album’s previously released singles have so far included appearances by Blood Orange (“We Will Always Love You“), Jamie xx and Neneh Cherry (“Wherever You Go“), Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu (“Running Red Lights“), Leon Bridges (“Interstellar Love“), Vashti Bunyan (“Reflecting Light“), Tricky, Denzel Curry, and Sampa the Great (“Take Care in Your Dreaming“).

We Will Always Love You will also feature Perry Farrell, MGMT, Johnny Marr, Karen O, the Clash’s Mick Jones, Orono, Cornelius, Kurt Vile, and Kelly Moran across its 25 tracks.

The LP marks the Avalanches’ first album since 2016’s Wildflower, which the band released following a 16-year hiatus after their landmark 2000 LP Since I Left You. The Australian duo recently performed the LP’s most recent single “Interstellar Love” at the Melbourne Planetarium, with the song’s guest Bridges beaming in his contribution from a studio in Fort Worth, Texas:

We Will Always Love You Tracklist

1. Ghost Story (feat. Orono)

2. Song For Barbara Payton

3. We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)

4. The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr)

5. Solitary Ceremonies

6. Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)

7. Ghost Story Pt 2 (feat. Leon Bridges & Orono)

8. Reflecting Light (feat. Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan)

9. Carrier Waves

10. Oh the Sunn! (feat. Perry Farrell)

11. We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)

12. Star Song.IMG

13. Until Daylight Comes (feat. Tricky)

14. Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO)

15. Music Makes Me High

16. Pink Champagne

17. Take Care in Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great)

18. Overcome

19. Gold Sky (feat. Kurt Vile)

20. Always Black (feat. Pink Siifu)

21. Dial D for Devotion (feat. Karen O)

22. Running Red Lights (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu)

23. Born to Lose

24. Music Is the Light (feat. Cornelius & Kelly Moran)

25. Weightless