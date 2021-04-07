The Avalanches Announce ‘Since I Left You’ 20th Anniversary Reissue

The Avalanches are marking the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Since I Left You, with a deluxe edition. The set — which will be available in vinyl, CD and digital formats — arrives on June 4th via Astralwerks and it’s available for preorder.

The reissue houses several bonus tracks, including previously unreleased remixes by the late MF Doom, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane and Carl Craig. Another bonus track is a Prince Paul remix of “Since I Left You,” which the band shared in advance of the album’s release.

“I remember very clearly a few things,” the Avalanches’ Robbie Chater said in a statement reflecting on crafting the album. “We decided to not have any of our voices on it, which made it last because it’s a kind of transmission; nothing date-stamps it to that time. Also we were careful not to use any trendy software from 1999 or 2000. So it does seem to just float around in time…”

“Music lovers get it, and that’s what we ultimately are,” he added. “It’s almost like an exploration of our relationship with the world and with music and, as music fans, what our place is in the whole process. Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”

The landmark Since I Left You made Rolling Stone‘s list of the “30 Greatest EDM Albums of All Time.”