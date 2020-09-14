The Avalanches Preview ‘We Will Always Love You’ With Two New Songs

The Avalanches have shared two new songs, “Take Care in Your Dreaming” and “Music Makes Me High,” from their next record, We Will Always Love You, out December 11th via Astralwerks.

“Take Care in Your Dreaming” is booming track that mixes meditative synths and vocal hooks, with hard-hitting drums and triumphant guest verses from Denzel Curry and Sampa the Great. Storied producer Tricky also contributed to the track.

“Music Makes Me High,” meanwhile, is a slick bit of sample-based disco pop that bolsters its euphoric groove with the voices of a gospel choir and some atmospheric crowd chatter.

The Avalanches have dropped several tracks in the lead up to announcing We Will Always Love You, staring back in February with the release of “We Will Always Love You,” featuring Blood Orange. That track was followed in March by “Running Red Lights,” with Rivers Cuomo and rapper Pink Siifu. And in July, the Australian duo dropped “Wherever You Go” with Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry, Clypso and the Clash’s Mick Jones, and “Reflecting Light” featuring Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan.

As all the recent collaborations suggest, the Avalanches took a markedly different approach to We Will Always Love You, using their classic sample-based approach as an anchor to make their most “song-oriented” album to-date with the help of various guest singers and writers. We Will Always Love You follows the Avalanche’s 2016 album, Wildflower, which had marked their first since their classic 2000 debut, Since I Left You.