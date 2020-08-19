The Avalanches, International Space Orchestra Drop Cosmic ‘Wherever You Go’ Video

The Avalanches and the International Space Orchestra (ISO) conjure space, science, exploration and connection in their new collaborative video for the duo’s “Wherever You Go.” The track — which features Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry and Clypso — was released in tandem with single “Reflecting Light” last month.

Filmed live in quarantine, the Avalanches’ Robbie Chater and Tony DiBlasi appear for the first time in one of their videos alongside ISO artists and Clypso in the new clip. ISO musicians comprise researchers, scientists and professors, among others, who hail from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute and the International Space University. In the visual, the artists are seen in rooms featuring tin-foil backdrops playing a variety of traditional and makeshift instruments. They also sing along and dance.

“We are forever grateful to [ISO Director and SETI Institute’s Designer of Experiences] Dr. Nelly Ben Hayoun and the International Space Orchestra for a truly magical, inspiring and connective experience,” the Avalanches said in a statement. “During a hard lockdown, it has renewed our faith in music, humanity and the power of connection, science and love.

“We have so much respect for all those at NASA and SETI Institute,” the band continued, “and the work they do pushing the boundaries of human exploration, in trying to find the answers to the universe, and who and what lay beyond our neighbourhood.”

“We hope that our performance will allow for further curiosity and interest to research further galaxies and extraterrestrial intelligence and life,” Ben Hayoun-Stépanian added in a statement. “Working with the Avalanches has been our greatest honour, one of the most cosmic experiences we have encountered.”

Earlier this year, the Avalanches released “Running Red Lights” featuring Rivers Cuomo and “We Will Always Love You” with Blood Orange. Their last album was 2016’s Wildflower, which was their first album in 16 years.