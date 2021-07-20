The Avalanches Plot 2022 North American Tour

Australian electronic outfit the Avalanches have announced a North American tour for next year.

The 13-date trek is set to launch February 17th, 2022 at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. and wrap March 6th at the Warfield in San Francisco. The concerts will find the Avalanches — Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi — showcasing an all-new electronic stage setup, according to a release.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 23rd, via the Avalanches’ website.

Last December, the Avalanches released their third studio album, We Will Always Love You. The LP followed the group’s 2016 effort, Wildflower, which in turn marked their first offering since their celebrated 2000 debut, Since I Left You. In June, the Avalanches marked the 20th anniversary of Since I Left You with a deluxe reissue, which included previously unreleased remixes by MF Doom, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Carl Craig, and others.

The Avalanches 2022 Tour Dates

February 17 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

February 18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

February 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

February 20 – Club Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock

February 22 – Toronto, CA @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

February 23 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

February 24 – Chicago IL @ Metro

February 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

February 27 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

March 1 – Vancouver, CA @ Commodore Ballroom

March 2 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

March 3 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

March 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield