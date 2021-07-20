 The Avalanches Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
The Avalanches Plot 2022 North American Tour

Australian duo released their most recent album, We Will Always Love You, last December

Jon Blistein

the avalanches tour dates 2022

The Avalanches

Lady Drewniak

Australian electronic outfit the Avalanches have announced a North American tour for next year.

The 13-date trek is set to launch February 17th, 2022 at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. and wrap March 6th at the Warfield in San Francisco. The concerts will find the Avalanches — Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi — showcasing an all-new electronic stage setup, according to a release.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 23rd, via the Avalanches’ website.

Last December, the Avalanches released their third studio album, We Will Always Love You. The LP followed the group’s 2016 effort, Wildflower, which in turn marked their first offering since their celebrated 2000 debut, Since I Left You. In June, the Avalanches marked the 20th anniversary of Since I Left You with a deluxe reissue, which included previously unreleased remixes by MF Doom, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Carl Craig, and others.

The Avalanches 2022 Tour Dates

February 17 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
February 18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
February 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
February 20 – Club Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock
February 22 – Toronto, CA @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
February 23 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
February 24 – Chicago IL @ Metro
February 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
February 27 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
March 1 – Vancouver, CA @ Commodore Ballroom
March 2 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
March 3 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
March 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

