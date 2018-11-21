Rolling Stone
Watch The 1975’s Sidewalk Musical in New ‘Sincerity Is Scary’ Video

Song appears on band’s upcoming third LP, ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’

The 1975’s Matt Healy saunters through a sidewalk musical in the band’s joyously surreal “Sincerity Is Scary” video. 

The clip opens with the singer waking up in his all-white apartment – conveniently located at street number 1975 – and sleepily wandering down the stairs. Decked out in a pair of headphones, he croons the jazzy, horn-heavy cut while greeting strangers, performing zestful retro choreography, kicking a soccer ball, playing hopscotch with a child, strutting around with a marching band and saving a man from a falling piano. 

“Sincerity Is Scary” appears on the band’s upcoming third LP, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, out November 30th. The album also features “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You,”TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” “Love It if We Made It” and “Give Yourself a Try.”

The 1975 recently announced a 2019 North American tour that commences March 20th in Guadalajara, Mexico and concludes June 3rd in Toronto, Ontario. The band is planning to issue a companion album, Notes on a Conditional Form, in 2019.  

