Watch The 1975’s Sidewalk Musical in New ‘Sincerity Is Scary’ Video

The 1975’s Matt Healy saunters through a sidewalk musical in the band’s joyously surreal “Sincerity Is Scary” video.

The clip opens with the singer waking up in his all-white apartment – conveniently located at street number 1975 – and sleepily wandering down the stairs. Decked out in a pair of headphones, he croons the jazzy, horn-heavy cut while greeting strangers, performing zestful retro choreography, kicking a soccer ball, playing hopscotch with a child, strutting around with a marching band and saving a man from a falling piano.

“Sincerity Is Scary” appears on the band’s upcoming third LP, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, out November 30th. The album also features “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You,” “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” “Love It if We Made It” and “Give Yourself a Try.”

The 1975 recently announced a 2019 North American tour that commences March 20th in Guadalajara, Mexico and concludes June 3rd in Toronto, Ontario. The band is planning to issue a companion album, Notes on a Conditional Form, in 2019.