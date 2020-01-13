The 1975 Push Back Release Date for ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’

The 1975’s Matt Healy confirmed on Monday that the release date for the band’s new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, has been pushed back. The album was originally set to drop February 21st, and will now likely be out on April 24th.

Healy announced the news on Instagram Live, telling fans, “Sorry to fuck you about,” and explaining that the band is just finishing the follow-up to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

“It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think,” said Healy. “Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever…For the sake of a couple of months, in the grand scheme of things [the delay] doesn’t really make any difference.”

The 1975 frontman stated that he was “really proud” of the upcoming LP, and that the rest of the band were big fans of it, too. Healy added that they plan on releasing four more songs in the lead-up to the album release, including “Me and You Together Song,” which debuts Thursday, January 16th on BBC Radio 1. So far, the 1975 have shared “People,” “Frail State of Mind” and the opening instrumental from the 22-track album.