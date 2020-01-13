 The 1975 Push Back Release Date for 'Notes on a Conditional Form' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Charlie Daniels, Marshall Tucker Band Announce Fire on the Mountain Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The 1975 Push Back Release Date for ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships follow-up will now be out April 24th

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matt Healy, The 1975

The 1975's Matt Healy confirmed that the release date for the band's new album, 'Notes on a Conditional Form,' has been pushed back

RMV/Shutterstock

The 1975’s Matt Healy confirmed on Monday that the release date for the band’s new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, has been pushed back. The album was originally set to drop February 21st, and will now likely be out on April 24th.

Healy announced the news on Instagram Live, telling fans, “Sorry to fuck you about,” and explaining that the band is just finishing the follow-up to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

“It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think,” said Healy. “Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever…For the sake of a couple of months, in the grand scheme of things [the delay] doesn’t really make any difference.”

The 1975 frontman stated that he was “really proud” of the upcoming LP, and that the rest of the band were big fans of it, too. Healy added that they plan on releasing four more songs in the lead-up to the album release, including “Me and You Together Song,” which debuts Thursday, January 16th on BBC Radio 1. So far, the 1975 have shared “People,” “Frail State of Mind” and the opening instrumental from the 22-track album.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.