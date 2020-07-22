The 1975 Unveil ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ Online Exhibition

The 1975 have turned their latest album into an online art exhibit. The U.K. quartet released their fourth LP Notes on a Conditional Form this past May.

As the group’s release plans changed due to the ongoing pandemic, the 1975 decided to create something virtual for their fans to enjoy in lieu of their originally planned world tour. Director Ben Ditto assisted in commissioning 14 artists to create digital pieces based on 14 tracks off NOACF.

Each visual piece is done in different disciplines, including 3D modeling, AI, performance, robotics and more. Ai-Da, Alice Bucknell, Joey Holder, Rindon Johnson, Mia Kerin, Christopher MacInnes, Frederick Paxton, Sondra Perry, Demon Sanctuary, Jacolby Satterwhite, Most Dismal Swamp, Weirdcore, Lu Yang and Agusta Yr are the participating artists, and all the videos have been placed in a YouTube playlist that is available on the 1975’s official site.

Given the restrictions in place across the world as a result of COVID-19’s rapid spread, the 1975 have done multiple virtual projects to celebrate their album’s release. They also held listening parties on Twitter with their fans leading up to the album’s release and singer Matty Healy released a series of podcasts that featured interviews with heroes like Stevie Nicks and Brian Eno.

This past spring, the band was due out on the road with special guests Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee, dates canceled due to COVID-19. The 1975 have not yet announced new dates, but there is a short trek in Europe scheduled for next spring. Healy told Rolling Stone that their light-heavy live show has been completely scrapped as they consider more environmentally friendly options.