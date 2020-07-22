 The 1975 Unveil 'Notes on a Conditional Form' Online Exhibition - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Avenue Beat Say 'F2020' to a Rotten, Depressing Year Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The 1975 Unveil ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ Online Exhibition

Band and director Ben Ditto commissioned 14 artists to make creative videos based on songs from latest LP

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

The 1975 have revealed an online exhibition featuring work by 14 artists inspired by their latest album 'Notes on a Conditional Form.'

The 1975 have turned their latest album into an online art exhibit. The U.K. quartet released their fourth LP Notes on a Conditional Form this past May.

As the group’s release plans changed due to the ongoing pandemic, the 1975 decided to create something virtual for their fans to enjoy in lieu of their originally planned world tour. Director Ben Ditto assisted in commissioning 14 artists to create digital pieces based on 14 tracks off NOACF.

Each visual piece is done in different disciplines, including 3D modeling, AI, performance, robotics and more. Ai-Da, Alice Bucknell, Joey Holder, Rindon Johnson, Mia Kerin, Christopher MacInnes, Frederick Paxton, Sondra Perry, Demon Sanctuary, Jacolby Satterwhite, Most Dismal Swamp, Weirdcore, Lu Yang and Agusta Yr are the participating artists, and all the videos have been placed in a YouTube playlist that is available on the 1975’s official site

Given the restrictions in place across the world as a result of COVID-19’s rapid spread, the 1975 have done multiple virtual projects to celebrate their album’s release. They also held listening parties on Twitter with their fans leading up to the album’s release and singer Matty Healy released a series of podcasts that featured interviews with heroes like Stevie Nicks and Brian Eno.

This past spring, the band was due out on the road with special guests Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee, dates canceled due to COVID-19. The 1975 have not yet announced new dates, but there is a short trek in Europe scheduled for next spring. Healy told Rolling Stone that their light-heavy live show has been completely scrapped as they consider more environmentally friendly options. 

In This Article: The 1975

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.