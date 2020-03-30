 The 1975 Postpone 'Notes on a Conditional Form' Release Date (Again) - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
The 1975 Postpone ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ Release Date (Again)

Band reveals new album cover design and tracklist

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

The 1975 - Matty HealyThe 1975 in concert at the Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK - 25 Feb 2020

The 1975 have once again postponed the release of their album 'Notes on a Conditional Form.'

Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock

The 1975 have once again postponed the release date on their album Notes on a Conditional Form, most likely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band didn’t release a statement explaining the change but posted the new date — May 22nd — and a preorder link to their social media accounts. The announcement also included a new design for the album cover and packaging, as well as a full 22-song tracklist.

Notes on a Conditional Form has been delayed repeatedly and undergone several name changes, including Music for Cars and Drive Like You Do. When The 1975 announced their third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, in May 2018, frontman Matt Healy explained that Music for Cars would now be an “era” containing two albums: Brief Inquiry was released in November of that year, and the second album would be released in May 2019.

However, the first song from Notes on a Conditional Form, titled “The 1975” and featuring the voice of Greta Thunberg, was not released until July 2019. A month later, the album was announced for release on February 21st, 2020. This past January, the album’s release date was delayed until April 24th and a new album cover was unveiled, only to be reverted back to the original album cover a few days later. With the announcement of the new May 22nd release date, the band appears to have once again changed the album cover.

 

 

The 1975, Notes on a Conditional Form Tracklist

1. The 1975
2. People
3. The End (Music for Cars)
4. Frail State of Mind
5. Streaming
6. The Birthday Party
7. Yeah I Know
8. Then Because She Goes
9. Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America
10. Roadkill
11. Me & You Together Song
12. I Think There’s Something You Should Know
13. Nothing Revealed / Everything Denied
14. Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)
15. Shiny Collarbone
16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
17. Playing On My Mind
18. Having No Head
19. What Should I Say
20. Bagsy Not in Net
21. Don’t Worry
22. Guys

