The 1975 Postpone ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ Release Date (Again)

The 1975 have once again postponed the release date on their album Notes on a Conditional Form, most likely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band didn’t release a statement explaining the change but posted the new date — May 22nd — and a preorder link to their social media accounts. The announcement also included a new design for the album cover and packaging, as well as a full 22-song tracklist.

// N O T E S O N A C O N D I T I O N A L F O R M – 2 2 M A Y – P R E O R D E R N O W // L O V E https://t.co/CMaYOANpbx pic.twitter.com/ZC35ixyffQ — The 1975 (@the1975) March 30, 2020

Notes on a Conditional Form has been delayed repeatedly and undergone several name changes, including Music for Cars and Drive Like You Do. When The 1975 announced their third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, in May 2018, frontman Matt Healy explained that Music for Cars would now be an “era” containing two albums: Brief Inquiry was released in November of that year, and the second album would be released in May 2019.

However, the first song from Notes on a Conditional Form, titled “The 1975” and featuring the voice of Greta Thunberg, was not released until July 2019. A month later, the album was announced for release on February 21st, 2020. This past January, the album’s release date was delayed until April 24th and a new album cover was unveiled, only to be reverted back to the original album cover a few days later. With the announcement of the new May 22nd release date, the band appears to have once again changed the album cover.

The 1975, Notes on a Conditional Form Tracklist

1. The 1975

2. People

3. The End (Music for Cars)

4. Frail State of Mind

5. Streaming

6. The Birthday Party

7. Yeah I Know

8. Then Because She Goes

9. Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America

10. Roadkill

11. Me & You Together Song

12. I Think There’s Something You Should Know

13. Nothing Revealed / Everything Denied

14. Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)

15. Shiny Collarbone

16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

17. Playing On My Mind

18. Having No Head

19. What Should I Say

20. Bagsy Not in Net

21. Don’t Worry

22. Guys