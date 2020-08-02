The 1975, Nile Rodgers, Niall Horan Sign Open Letter Condemning Racism

The 1975, Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan and Rita Ora were among the hundreds of U.K. artists, songwriters and producers to sign their name to an open letter decrying racism.

“We, representatives from the music industry, write to demonstrate and express our determination, that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause,” the #NoSilenceInMusic letter published on Medium states (via Variety).

The open letter arrives amidst the Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests in the U.S. and worldwide, as well as antisemitic tweets and videos posted by popular British rapper Wiley.

“In recent months through a series of events and incidents, the anti-black racists and antisemites, plus those who advocate islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia, have repeatedly demonstrated that they clearly want us all to fail,” the letter added. “Whether it be systemic racism and racial inequality highlighted by continued police brutality in America or anti-Jewish racism promulgated through online attacks, the result is the same: suspicion, hatred and division. We are at our worst when we attack one another.”

Non-British signers of the open letter include Nile Rodgers, Richie Sambora, music exec Merck Mercuriadis and more. Read the entire #NoSilenceInMusic letter below:

We, representatives from the music industry, write to demonstrate and express our determination, that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause.

In recent months through a series of events and incidents, the anti-black racists and antisemites, plus those who advocate islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia, have repeatedly demonstrated that they clearly want us all to fail. Whether it be systemic racism and racial inequality highlighted by continued police brutality in America or anti-Jewish racism promulgated through online attacks, the result is the same: suspicion, hatred and division. We are at our worst when we attack one another.

Minorities from all backgrounds and faiths have struggled and suffered. From slavery to the Holocaust we have painful collective memories. All forms of racism have the same roots — ignorance, lack of education and scapegoating. We, the British music industry are proudly uniting to amplify our voices, to take responsibility, to speak out and stand together in solidarity. Silence is not an option.

There is a global love for music, irrespective of race, religion, sexuality and gender. Music brings joy and hope and connects us all. Through music, education and empathy we can find unity. We stand together, to educate and wipe out racism now and for our future generations.