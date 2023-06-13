The 1975 Are Still at Their Very Best for New North American Tour Dates
The 1975 are returning to the States this fall for a second run of North American tour dates. The UK band’s Still…At Their Very Best trek will kick off in California this September.
The 1975’s latest run supports their 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, released in October. The group played a run of arena shows in North America last fall and have been performing worldwide all year. They are currently headlining festivals across the UK and Europe this summer.
The band released a new episode of their web series, A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment, to announce the tour. The eight-minute video sees singer Matty Healy going through a morning routine before heading to work at a lab and experimenting on a patch of greenery.
In the band’s brief time off from touring this spring, Healy had a tumultuous time in the spotlight as he was spotted courting Taylor Swift. The pair never confirmed their relationship but were seen holding hands in public throughout April and May. The high-profile pairing led to renewed and more widely spread public scrutiny over Healy’s February appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, where he was heard laughing at derogatory jokes made at rapper Ice Spice’s expense and joking about watching degrading pornography. He had mildly apologized for the comments back in April.
The 1975 Still…at their very best North American Tour
Sept. 26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Sept. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Oct. 7 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 17 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Oct. 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Oct. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Oct. 31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 3 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Nov. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 8 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Well Fargo Arena
Nov. 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Nov. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
Nov. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Nov. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Nov. 27 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
Nov. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Dec. 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena