The 1975 Are Still at Their Very Best for New North American Tour Dates

The 1975 are returning to the States this fall for a second run of North American tour dates. The UK band’s Still…At Their Very Best trek will kick off in California this September.

The 1975’s latest run supports their 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, released in October. The group played a run of arena shows in North America last fall and have been performing worldwide all year. They are currently headlining festivals across the UK and Europe this summer.

The band released a new episode of their web series, A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment, to announce the tour. The eight-minute video sees singer Matty Healy going through a morning routine before heading to work at a lab and experimenting on a patch of greenery.

In the band’s brief time off from touring this spring, Healy had a tumultuous time in the spotlight as he was spotted courting Taylor Swift. The pair never confirmed their relationship but were seen holding hands in public throughout April and May. The high-profile pairing led to renewed and more widely spread public scrutiny over Healy’s February appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, where he was heard laughing at derogatory jokes made at rapper Ice Spice’s expense and joking about watching degrading pornography. He had mildly apologized for the comments back in April.

The 1975 Still…at their very best North American Tour

Sept. 26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Sept. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 7 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 17 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Oct. 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Oct. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Oct. 31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 3 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 8 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Well Fargo Arena

Nov. 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Nov. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Nov. 27 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Nov. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Dec. 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena